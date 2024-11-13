Fix “grotty” Euston Station for commuters, local MP tells Transport Secretary at first parliament committee meeting

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Government will fix London’s Euston “grotty” railway station, the Secretary of State for Transport has confirmed to local MP, Alex Mayer.

Louise Haigh, the person in the Government responsible for transport policy, was responding to a question from the MP at the first public meeting of Parliament’s Transport Select Committee, where Ms Mayer is a member, in Westminster.

At last month’s Budget, it was confirmed that HS2 trains will terminate in central London after the Chancellor agreed to provide government funding to build a new tunnel between Old Oak Common and Euston.

But significant questions remained over where the private finance will come from to fund the new HS2 station, and around the wider existing Euston Station redevelopment.

Alex Mayer MP at the Transport Select Committee

Challenging Louise Haigh, the Transport Secretary, Ms Mayer asked:

“The Chancellor recently announced that public money will ensure the construction of the tunnels bringing HS2 to Euston, and that is very welcome.

“Passengers who currently use Euston Station know that, quite frankly, it is rather grotty. So, I am sure that they, and indeed new passengers, will be keen to know how the Government is expecting to finance the construction of the new Euston terminus and the wider redevelopment of the area?"

In response, Ms Haigh confirmed that the Government was working to leverage private into a new HS2 Station, and that ministers were working with Network Rail and others on redevelopment plans involving long-term improvements for the existing station, which will be “publicly funded”.

She said this would build on recent station improvements such as the switching off of the giant advertising screens, creating of more concourse space, and toilet upgrades.

Speaking after her first committee hearing, Ms Mayer said:

“For too long, Euston station simply hasn’t been good enough for passengers, including the thousands of commuters who live locally.

“That’s why I raised it directly with the Transport Secretary in my first committee meeting. I welcome the immediate steps taken by the Government – like the switching off those horrible giant screens which were a real eye sore - which will help alleviate some of the key issues.

“But passengers need a permanent solution, and it was positive to hear Louise Haigh recongise this, and confirm to me that long-term improvements, which will really benefit local people travelling to and from the capital, are on the way.”