Flag-raising ceremony at Luton Town Hall marks Kashmir National Day

A dignified civic reception was held at Luton Town Hall to mark Kashmir National Day and to celebrate the cultural heritage and community spirit of the Kashmiri people in the United Kingdom.

The event was presided over by the Mayor of Luton, Councillor Amy Nicholls, who also led the flag-raising ceremony at the Town Hall.

In her address, Mayor Amy Nicholls paid tribute to the Kashmiri community and described them as an important part of Luton’s identity. She said that the true strength of Luton lies in its people and that the Kashmiri community plays a vital role in the progress of the town.

She added that the Luton 2040 vision represents a future where inclusion, equality, and prosperity are the rights of every citizen, and that events like this bring people closer together as one united community.

The ceremony was attended by Councillors Javed, Anwar Malik, Raja Aslam, Amjad, former Mayor Riaz Butt, Dr. Mazhar Kiani, Professor Zafar Khan, Sabir Gul, Councillor Khadija Malik, Salma, and other distinguished guests. Senior JKLF leaders Muhammad Ijaz Malik, Muhammad Latif Malik, Muhammad Rafiq Chaudhry, Muhammad Yousaf Chaudhry, JKLF Luton President Raja Husnain Khan, General Secretary Malik Asif, Raja Jahangir Kiyani, Muhammad Aniq Kia, senior journalist Safdar Hussain Shah, Israr Khan, Basharat Bukhari, Sardar Asif Sharif, and community representatives under the Kashmir Development Foundation (KDF) also participated in the event.

Dr. Mazhar Kiani said that Kashmir National Day in Luton reflects shared civic values and a renewed sense of purpose. He stated that this day is not only a commemoration but also a symbol of collective identity and commitment to a better future where every resident of Luton grows and prospers together.

Councillor Javed praised the Kashmiri community for their outstanding contribution to Luton’s business, education, and social life. He said that the flag raising and civic ceremony recognise the important role the Kashmiri community continues to play in shaping a strong and inclusive town.

He added that, by working with KDF and other partners, the vision of Luton 2040 can be successfully achieved.

During the event, participants discussed future goals and practical initiatives linked to the Luton 2040 vision. The focus was placed on youth development, employment opportunities, family welfare, and environmental progress. It was proposed that Kashmir National Day should become part of Luton’s annual civic calendar and that the flag-raising ceremony be held regularly every year.

KDF coordinator Sabir Gul reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to partnership with the local council, community leaders, and faith organisations. He said that, through educational, employment, and environmental programmes, the Foundation aims to provide equal opportunities for every resident of Luton. He added that these efforts will help build a connected, thriving, and progressive Luton where every individual has the opportunity to succeed.

The event also featured cultural stalls representing Kashmiri heritage and networking sessions that promoted cooperation between community groups and institutions. The speakers agreed that the creation of a just, equal, and prosperous Luton depends on collective unity and continued collaboration among civic leaders, community representatives, and social organisations under the shared vision of Luton 2040.

Contributed Mayor of Luton on Kashmir Foundation day

Contributed Group photo with mayor of Luton