Flitwick Leisure Centre wins back-to-back at prestigious ukactive Awards

Flitwick Leisure Centre has won Regional Public Club/Centre of the Year – London for two years in a row

Colleagues are celebrating after Flitwick Leisure Centre secured a prestigious honour for the second year running at the ukactive Awards on Thursday, October 30.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre, run by leading operator Everyone Active on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council, again triumphed in the ‘Regional Public Club/Centre of the Year – London’ category at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

Flitwick Leisure Centre’s state-of-the-art facilities include two swimming pools, a 160-station gym, group exercise studios, a four-court sports hall, two squash courts and two outdoor 3G football pitches, as well as a café.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ukactive Awards celebrate the best of the physical activity sector and are designed to recognise excellence and innovation across health, wellbeing and fitness. A not-for-profit body, ukactive comprises members and partners from across the active lifestyle sector.

(l-r) General manager Gemma Garner-Higgins, contract manager Gary Foley and regional director Paul Dowling

The ukactive Awards received a record number of entries in 2025, highlighting the achievements of those who won each category.

Gary Foley, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “It’s a huge honour to win at the ukactive Awards and to do so for two years in a row is a phenomenal achievement.

“This latest award success reflects the hard work and dedication the site team has put in over the past year. Led by the general manager, Gemma Garner-Higgins, they have done a fantastic job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are so proud to support the physical and mental health of the local community and would like to thank all of our customers and partners for their ongoing support.”

Cllr Steve Watkins, Executive Member for Leisure Services at Central Bedfordshire Council, added: We’re incredibly proud of Flitwick Leisure Centre and delighted that it has received this recognition. Winning for the second-year running is a fantastic achievement and a real celebration of the amazing facilities, friendly atmosphere and warm welcome our residents enjoy every day and its vital role in helping our residents lead healthier, more active lives. It’s great to see the centre continuing to go from strength to strength thanks to the brilliant partnership between Central Bedfordshire Council and Everyone Active, and to the dedication of the whole team who make it such a vibrant and much-loved part of our community.”