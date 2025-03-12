Footnotes - For all the women in the world

When an unknown presence returns to planet Earth everything changes in the world as we know it. What impact will their return have on the human race …?

This novel is the story of two goddesses, Goddess Lusa and Goddess Mulcapan who, billions of years ago, were a physical presence on planet Earth. It follows their origins and histories as human leaders and great queens of their communities.

It is said these powerful goddesses led highly developed and cultured civilizations were highly developed but now, after billions of years of absence, what do these powerful goddesses want from the people of planet Earth? Will they bring peace and enlightenment to us all? Will they treat us well – or will we become their slaves? Will we have to fight for our very existence?

“In this book I am, at last, writing down a tale that has been told orally for billions of years – a slice of the 97% lost history of Planet Earth” says Fondley Tenner Palmer.

Fondley Tenner Palmer - Author

This epic tale is set in a magical fantasy world of all-powerful crystals, mysterious underground chambers and cryptic maps teeming with symbolism. Against the backdrop of the commanding forces of the cosmos, of nature and of the animal kingdom, readers will meet mighty queens and mercurial shamans and enter other-worldly higher dimensions on their journey.

With women characters taking the central roles, nothing is quite what it seems in this intricate novel: myths, legends and characters are deeply connected and interwoven into a complex reflection of the human condition and the existential crisis facing our planet.

This novel will be enjoyed by those who love magical fantasy, sci-fi and metaphysical mysteries – and will appeal particularly to those women readers who relish strong female characters.

About the author: Fondley Tenner Palmer was born in London into a family of wonderful women (he has four sisters). He describes himself as an optimistic dreamer who has lived a life of joy, love and laughter with the odd bit of good luck thrown-in. He desires a fairer world and equality for all men and women, FootNotes is his debut novel. Palmer now lives in Bedfordshire and is father to ‘the greatest daughter in the world’. They share their home with Pansie (their cat) and their garden with all the other animals (foxes, birds, squirrels and more cats) who run wild there.