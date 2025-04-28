Former Luton Town steward relives past glories after Hatters’ shock victory

Thorn Springs residents Malcolm Rickard and Derek Buckingham at Kenilworth Road with Katie Hughes, Home Manager, and Tracy Davidson, Deputy Manager

HC-One’s Thorn Springs Care Home, in Dunstable, Bedfordshire, celebrated victory after residents Malcolm Rickard and Derek Buckingham attended a thrilling Luton Town match against Bristol City at Kenilworth Road on Bank Holiday Monday, April 21, 2025.

Accompanied by Katie Hughes (Thorn Springs Home Manager) and Tracy Davidson (Deputy Manager), the trip marked a special moment for Malcolm, a former Luton Town FC steward, who relived his passion for the Hatters. Malcolm’s journey with Luton Town began years ago when he secured a steward position through a family connection – his nephew married the daughter of the Chief Steward.

As a steward, Malcolm committed to regular Saturday matches, enjoying the perk of a free ticket, though he could not share it with others. Malcolm started working as a steward for Luton Town in the early 1980s and continued in that role for ten years.

Malcolm Rickard at Kenilworth Road

While other clubs offered more generous benefits, Malcolm’s love for Luton Town kept him dedicated, even as the role demanded travel to away games. However, the last Hatters match Malcolm attended was more than ten years ago.

The recent match outing was a dream come true for Malcolm, who thought his days of cheering at Kenilworth Road were behind him. “Before the Easter weekend, my daughter told me I’d be going to see Luton Town play. I was very excited,” Malcolm shared.

Joined by fellow resident Derek and avid Luton Town supporters Katie and Tracy, Malcolm enjoyed prime wheelchair-accessible seating at the front of the stand.

The match was a rollercoaster of emotions Luton scored first, sending fans into a frenzy, but Bristol City equalised. “I was not happy then and not looking forward to going home having lost,” Malcolm recalled.

The Hatters rallied past the Robins, scoring twice more, including a goal from the captain, to secure a shock 3-1 victory. The vital win against play-off contenders Bristol City boosts Luton Town’s hopes of Championship survival.

Katie Hughes, HC-One’s Thorn Springs Care Home Manager, reflected on the day’s significance:

“It was amazing to support Malcolm in creating another memory in his Hatters journey! We were honoured by the incredible support from Luton Town FC, which made the day truly special. The win was the icing on the cake!”

Malcolm Rickard, Thorn Springs resident, added:

“I had a wonderful day and would never have believed I’d get the chance to go to a Luton Town match again. I was speechless.”

