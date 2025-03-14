Free Journey Assistance Cards help everyone to get where they need to go

Luton residents who may need extra help and support to travel on the bus have been encouraged to access a range of Journey Assistance Cards to help them.

Stagecoach East’s drivers have an outstanding reputation for helping vulnerable customers, but not all specific needs are obvious or visible, so a Journey Assistance Card can give the information to make sure the customer get the extra assistance that they need. The cards read:

Please be patient I am visually impaired

Please give me time to sit in case I fall down

Please speak slowly and face me to help me hear better

Please count my change for me

Please be patient I am deaf

Please tell me when we reach my stop...

Please speak slowly I am hard of hearing

Please be patient I have a hidden disability

Please be patient I have difficulty speaking

Please scan my pass for me

Please help me find a seat

Please let me know when we get to...

If you are, or if you know, a bus passenger who would benefit from an Assistance Card, they can order them online and they are completely free. Just look up “Stagecoach Journey Assistance Cards” in a search engine, or else go to: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/national/journey-assistance-cards

Ross Barton

Ross Barton, Operations Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Our Drivers pride themselves on offering the best possible service, but we know that sometimes our customers can be nervous to explain what they need, so our Journey Assistance Cards can really help to make the journey that bit easier.

“Don’t forget: we’ve got you – get on board with an assistance card and we will give you the help you need to have a comfortable and easy journey.”

To apply for, renew, or replace a concessionary bus pass, go to https://m.luton.gov.uk/Page/Show/Transport_and_streets/Public_transport/Pages/Concessionary%2520fares.aspx