Free legal talk being offered to those affected by dementia

Tibbs Dementia Foundation is hosting a free legal talk at 10.30am on Wednesday 29 January at Houghton Regis Bowls Club for those affected by dementia.

An estate planner will be discussing the importance of having lasting power of attorney (LPA) and a valid Will in place before a person with dementia deteriorates and loses their capacity to make legal decisions.

There are two types of LPAs available, one for property and finances and the other for health and welfare. Once a person has their LPAs in place, as long as the attorneys are still alive and willing to act as an attorney, these are valid for the entire lifetime of the person. Many people do not realise the consequences of not having LPAs in place before a person is no longer able to consent to making legal decisions. There is a ‘window of opportunity’ to do this before the LPA route is closed. Without an LPA, the family members or next of kin have no option but to apply for a Deputyship. A Deputyship is the expensive and bureaucratic alternative to those without an LPA. Therefore, LPAs are the preferred option of most people as they are the easiest and least expensive way of legally taking over decision-making for a friend or relative who has lost their mental capacity to do so themselves.

Dipti Bilous, an estate planner from Honey Legal will be discussing the ins and outs of LPAs, as well as the importance of having a valid Will in place to avoid family disputes and costly legal action if a person dies intestate. Dipti says ‘I am very passionate about raising awareness of these documents as have come across some sad cases where people have left it too late and are then leaving their loved ones in a very difficult position’.

Tibbs Dementia Foundation is a specialist Bedfordshire dementia charity. They fully understand the importance of supporting all affected by dementia, whether that is the person living with the condition or their friends and family. They offer emotional support, social activities and practical advice.

All are welcome, the person with dementia, their family, or their friends. If you would like to attend the talk, please contact the organiser at [email protected] or via phone on 07483 951733.