Friends of Priory House and Gardens

Minutes of the Management Meeting held on Wednesday 19th February

It was reported that work should be starting on the Pergola Project in Priory Gardens in Mid-March. The Friends have already raised £10,000 towards this project.

Work continues in Priory House. Toward the end of March work needs to be done in the shop area. This will be closed for some 12 weeks.

March 10th - talk by Jean Yates on Pub Signs and their meaning, Manchester Place, 2.30 Refreshments available

Pergola Project in Priory Gardens

May 11th - Talk by John Buckledee on the History of 26 Church Street, Dunstable (Chez Jerome), 11.30, followed by Lunch

2025 Garden Party 26th July

Bedfordshire Day 29th November

Presence at other events -

Ready for the new structure

Saturday 12th April Antiques and Collectables Market, Ashton Square.

Saturday 17th May With the Town Guides at Around The World Day, Priory Gardens.

Sunday 17th August Offered refreshments at the Grove House Gardens Band Concerts (12.00 and 2.30).

Saturday 20th September - United Charities Day

Do join the Friends at any of the above.