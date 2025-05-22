Friends of Priory House and Gardens - Annual General Meeting

Annual General Meeting by Peter Hollick

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty three members attended the Friends’ Annual General Meeting on Wednesday 21st May.

The Chairman, Shauna Dyke, outlined a number of fundraising events which had taken place over the past year and culminated in a near £14,000 contribution towards the new pergola in Priory Gardens. Note the events inscribed on the pillars that have occurred in and around Priory Gardens and the Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the last events was a lunch at Chez Jerome when John Buckledee gave a talk about ‘The Miracle of 26 Church Street’. He told its history and how it escaped demolition when so many properties in Church Street were demolished to widen the road.

New pergola in Priory Gardens

Other talks have included one on Pub Signs, another on local hat makers. A summer Garden Party, coffee mornings and raffles have also contributed to the funds.

Thr present Committee were re-elected.

Gill Short has retired as our Treasurer; we welcome Jan Drury who takes over.

After the AGM Cllr Peter Hollick gave a talk about his recent booklet ‘Dunstable Town Council 1985-2025 40 years serving the people of Dunstable’. Many memories were evoked, debates about an A5 by-pass, the Luton-Dunstable railway line, the closure of the Queensway Hall, the possible closure of Queensbury Upper School and where the market should be positioned. He gave an insight into the many facilities and services developed over the 40 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 76 page booklet can be reserved by e-mailing him on [email protected], price £7. When the Priory House shop reopens it will be on sale there.

More members will help to raise more money for future projects. Google Friends of Priory House and Gardens, About us, Become a Friend where you the benefits of being a member and a membership form, or pick up a leaflet at Grove House.