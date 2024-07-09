Friendships blossom thanks to care home's Dunstable in Bloom entry
This year's competition theme is 'sowing the seeds of friendship' – a fitting tribute to the friendships built between the children and residents.
The children have carefully included handprint windmills and bug houses in their display – inspired by designs at this year's Chelsea Flower Show. The home has entered the Best Decorated and Planted Wheelbarrow and Best Care Home.
And now residents and children cannot wait to play host to Bloom judges, including Dunstable Town Council, for a competition visit later this week. The winners will be announced in September.
Resident Leslie Setchell said: "We always enjoy Dunstable in Bloom, and the local area looks so lovely and full of colour.
"We take great pride in our lovely gardens and Caddington, and this year is extra special because we have had such wonderful help from the children.
"We enjoy seeing the children and treasure their friendship."
Fellow resident Bill Webber added: "We all love the idea of making our community a more colourful place to live, and as much as we enjoy seeing what others have done, we hope everyone who visits our home can enjoy our garden.
"Our connection with St Mary's School is important to us and helps strengthen our community."
Dunstable in Bloom was set up in 2009/10 to help Dunstable participate in the regional Anglia in Bloom campaign to try to make the town a more attractive place to visit, live and work in.
It is a community-based organisation bringing together local residents, volunteers, community groups, schools and Dunstable Town Council.
This year's theme for Dunstable in Bloom - 'sowing the seeds of friendship' - is in recognition of the 60th anniversary of The RHS Britain in Bloom, which is celebrating its milestone year with the theme of 'friendship'.
