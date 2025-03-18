From Wales to Luton and respite to resident – Margaret makes Little Bramingham Farm her home

Margaret decides Friends of the Elderly’s Luton care home is the ideal place for her.

At Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care run by Charity, Friends of the Elderly - which is celebrating its 120thAnniversary this year – resident, Margaret Thompson, has been sharing her respite to resident journey after making the 165.6 mile trip in 2024 to the care home from Builth Wells in Wales to make Little Bramingham Farm her home.

Margaret, who was born in Wolverhampton on 4th October 1930, was adopted and grew up in the Leagrave area of Luton. Margaret attended The Beechwood School where she found her love of reading.“I love reading and still do,” said Margaret.

When Margaret left school, she became a Secretary for SKF in Luton where she worked for many years,“I thoroughly enjoyed my job and SKF was a great place to work,” added Margaret.

Respite to Resident - Wales to Luton - Margaret Thompson - at Little Bramingham Farm care home in Luton - with Pets As Therapy Dog, Winnie The Pooch

On 11thJune in 1949 Margaret married her Husband, Ron.“The 1940s were definitely my favourite decade, as that’s when I met, fell in love with and married my soul mate, Ron,” continued Margaret.

In 1994, the happy couple moved to Builth Wells, a market town and in the county of Powys, where they lived for 30 years.“Ron and I liked living in Wales, the open countryside and stunning scenery was amazing. We’d often go out sightseeing and found lots of lovely, interesting places to visit. One of our favourite places to go was The Hay on Wye,” said Margaret.

After Ron passed away, Margaret decided she’d like to visit her friends and family back in Luton so stayed at Little Bramingham Farm for a week’s respite break. “In March 2024, I decided to stay at Little Bramingham Farm for my respite break for a number of reasons,” continued Margaret. “The care home is close to my family and a friend of mine is a resident there and always told me how nice it was and how lovely the care team were, so it was a perfect choice for me.”

Margaret had a wonderful respite break week, catching up with her family, friends and making new friends at the care home. “When I wasn’t visiting with my loved ones, I joined in with as many of the activities at Little Bramingham Farm as possible,” added Margaret.“There was so much to do every day, I was spoilt for choice, it was great and the meals the Chef served were really delicious.”

Margaret Thompson, Resident at Little Bramingham Farm care home in Luton - enjoyed her respite break so much, she moved from Wales to become a full-time resident.

After returning home to Wales, Margaret decided that she wanted to be closer to her family and friends so made the decision to move to Little Bramingham Farm as a full-time resident.

“It wasn’t a hard decision,” continued Margaret.“It was very easy. I had such a wonderful time on my respite break, had made friends with other residents and the care team and, of course, the care home is so close to my family and other friends, it was as if all the stars had aligned and it was my destiny.”

On 13th October 2024, Margaret again travelled the 165.6 miles from her home in Wales to Little Bramingham Farm.“Having Margaret back with us, this time as a full-time resident, is great,” said Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at the care home.“During her respite break, Margaret became very familiar with Little Bramingham Farm. She built wonderful relationships with the Care Team and formed friendships with all the residents – it feels as though she never left.”

“Margaret is very sociable and a real joiner. She likes to take part in all of our wide and varied range of activities and she especially adores Winne the Pooch, our visiting Pets as Therapy Dog, loves visiting the hairdresser and never misses a church service,” added Karen Charity, Little Bramingham Farm’s Activities Coordinator.

Little Bramingham Farm Resident, Margaret Thompson, meeting Father Christmas at the care home's community Christmas Grotto event.

“Margaret has totally immersed herself into life at Little Bramingham Farm,” continued Emma.“She’s such a lovely lady and is a much loved and well thought of member of the Little Bramingham Farm family. We are all so glad that Margaret enjoyed her respite break so much she wanted to live with us on a permanent basis, that really is high praise indeed.”

“I’ve never been lonely since arriving at Little Bramingham Farm and I’m very happy to be here. I’m looked after exceptionally well; nothing is too much trouble for any of the care team. They are all splendid,” added Margaret.

“You can never be lonely or lost for something to do living here, there’s always something going on and lots of people to chat to. If anyone is thinking about having a respite break to test the waters before becoming a full-time resident, I’d really recommend it – do it. Whether it is for a short respite stay or, like me, making Little Bramingham Farm their permanent home, they will receive outstanding care and make lots and lots of new friends. I am so well looked after and feel so safe and comfortable, I couldn’t wish for a better place to be,” concluded Margaret.