Fundraising for local charities hits £75,000 ahead of Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards

Just some of the runners raising funds as part of the Community Interest Luton team at the Love Luton RunFest.

A series of fundraising initiatives as part of the upcoming Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards have raised £75,000 for local charities.

The awards, which celebrate the stories of those from around the region who make a difference to the lives of others, take place next week (Friday 7 November).

Each year, there are a series of fundraising initiatives that take place in the lead-up to the event that go towards the awards’ charitable causes, which this year feature two local charities.

Friends of Bright Eyes provides services for children with disabilities including holiday schemes and clubs, as well as respite support for their parents. FOBE will receive £50,000.

Naheem Aslam fundraised for £7,000 for Friends of Bright Eyes

The awards also support Hospice at Home, a volunteer-led charity that provides support for those going through end-of-life care. Hospice at Home will receive £25,000.

Amongst those that have fundraised included London Marathon runner Naheem Aslam, who raised £7,000, as well as through LCFitness squad, who have raised £10,000.

In addition, there have been afternoon teas, which brought together business supporters, which have raised over £20,000.

And with over 500 people running for awards organisers Community Interest Luton at the recent Love Luton RunFest, as well as other initiatives around the town, the support has been inspiring.

Some of the members LCFitness who raised £10,000 for Friends of Bright Eyes.

“We were delighted to see so many people get involved in supporting the fundraising for a wonderful set of causes,” said Mostaque Koyes MBE, of Community Interest Luton.

“With the awards now into their 16th year, Friends of Bright Eyes and Hospice at Home are the most recent of the charities supported by the Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards.

“The support we every year receive is immense, and we are proud to have been a part of over £1.5 million being raised for charities and charitable causes.”

Over the years, the awards have sponsored Luton Foodbank, Keech Hospice and Children with Cancer. Last year, £48,000 was raised to go towards the Curry Kitchen initiative, aimed at supporting the town’s vulnerable individuals.

One of the afternoon tea events that was attended by members of the business community

If you want to donate to the current campaign, you can do so here https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/fobecommunityawards2025

Last year’s winners at the Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards included young activist Zoubair Aouam, who took home the Winner of Winners Award, and Tom Scanlon collecting the Lifetime Achievement Award.