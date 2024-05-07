Fundraising for Teenage Cancer Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ali Aklakul Islam, a dedicated volunteer with twenty years of experience, was honoured to support the Teenage Cancer Trust and dedicate his time for a few hours by fundraising and raising money through bucket collections and spreading awareness about the charity’s cause at Aldi on Sunday, May 5th.

The Teenage Cancer Trust is a UK-based charity established in 1990, focusing on improving the cancer experience for young people aged 13–24 by providing specialist units in NHS hospitals. Additionally, the charity trains and funds staff who specialise in teenage cancer care.

Ali is deeply passionate about his town and regularly volunteers both individually and in support of various organisations that play a crucial role in the lives of many young people. His commitment to volunteering knows no bounds, as he is actively engaged with communities of all faiths. Through his volunteer work, Ali demonstrates his unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on society. He understands the importance of supporting organisations like the Teenage Cancer Trust, which provide vital care and support to young people battling cancer.

Ali Aklakul Islam fundraising for the Teenage Cancer Trust at Aldi in Luton.

Ali's selfless contributions not only benefit those in need but also inspire others to get involved in their communities. His tireless efforts serve as a shining example of the power of volunteering and the difference it can make in the lives of others. By volunteering his time and energy to causes he believes in, Ali exemplifies the true spirit of compassion and generosity. His commitment to serving others is an inspiration to us all and highlights the importance of giving back to our communities.

Through his dedication and hard work, Ali has become an invaluable asset to organisations like the Teenage Cancer Trust, helping to make a real difference in the lives of young people facing cancer. His willingness to go above and beyond in his volunteer work is a testament to his character and his desire to make the world a better place. Ali's contributions to his community and his support of organisations like the Teenage Cancer Trust are truly praiseworthy and deserving of recognition.