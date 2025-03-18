Get on board to explore Luton and Bedfordshire this English Tourism Week

People across Luton and Bedfordshire have been encouraged to get out and explore by bus, to make the most of English Tourism Week.

English Tourism Week (14-23 March) celebrates our diverse, exciting and vibrant sector, and highlights the quality and value of the English tourism offer. Across Luton and Bedfordshire, there is so much to see and a bus offers a great value and easy way to get out and about.

Great places to visit include:

- Wardown House - www.culturetrust.com/venues/wardown-house-museum-gallery - Bus stop: Bath Road – Bus number: MK1

David Boden

- The Shuttleworth Collection - www.shuttleworth.org

- Stockwood Discovery Centre - www.culturetrust.com/venues/stockwood-discovery-centre - Bus stop: Stockwood Park Entrance – Bus stops: 3, 3A, 321, 610, 721

- Whipsnade Zoo - www.whipsnadezoo.org – Bus stop: Whipsnade Village Hall – Bus number: 40

- John Bunyan Museum– www.www.bunyanmeeting.co.uk/museum – Bus stop: Cecil Higgins Gallery – Bus numbers: 4, 5, 7

- Luton Point - lutonpoint.co.uk – Bus stop: Silver Street

- Harpur Shopping Centre, Bedford - www.harpurcentre.co.uk - Bus stop: Pilgrim’s House – Bus numbers: 1, 3, 8, 9, 9A, 9B, 9C, 9D, 22A, 53, 53A, MK1

- Jordans Mill- www.jordansmill.com - Bus stop: Broom Turn – Bus numbers: 1A, 4, 74, 200

David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said:“Our region is so fortunate to be home to so many wonderful places to see and things to do, and the bus is a cheap, convenient, and comfortable way to get there. For many families, catching the bus is and exciting part of a great day out. So, this English Tourism Week, maybe think about leaving the car at home and letting the bus get you to your next adventure!”