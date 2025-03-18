Get on board to explore Luton and Bedfordshire this English Tourism Week
English Tourism Week (14-23 March) celebrates our diverse, exciting and vibrant sector, and highlights the quality and value of the English tourism offer. Across Luton and Bedfordshire, there is so much to see and a bus offers a great value and easy way to get out and about.
Great places to visit include:
- Wardown House - www.culturetrust.com/venues/wardown-house-museum-gallery - Bus stop: Bath Road – Bus number: MK1
- The Shuttleworth Collection - www.shuttleworth.org
- Stockwood Discovery Centre - www.culturetrust.com/venues/stockwood-discovery-centre - Bus stop: Stockwood Park Entrance – Bus stops: 3, 3A, 321, 610, 721
- Whipsnade Zoo - www.whipsnadezoo.org – Bus stop: Whipsnade Village Hall – Bus number: 40
- John Bunyan Museum– www.www.bunyanmeeting.co.uk/museum – Bus stop: Cecil Higgins Gallery – Bus numbers: 4, 5, 7
- Luton Point - lutonpoint.co.uk – Bus stop: Silver Street
- Harpur Shopping Centre, Bedford - www.harpurcentre.co.uk - Bus stop: Pilgrim’s House – Bus numbers: 1, 3, 8, 9, 9A, 9B, 9C, 9D, 22A, 53, 53A, MK1
- Jordans Mill- www.jordansmill.com - Bus stop: Broom Turn – Bus numbers: 1A, 4, 74, 200
David Boden, Business Development Director of Stagecoach East, said:“Our region is so fortunate to be home to so many wonderful places to see and things to do, and the bus is a cheap, convenient, and comfortable way to get there. For many families, catching the bus is and exciting part of a great day out. So, this English Tourism Week, maybe think about leaving the car at home and letting the bus get you to your next adventure!”