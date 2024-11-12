Get ready for five magical weeks of festive fun in Luton town centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Luton is set to come alive this Christmas with a packed programme of festive events and activities bringing holiday cheer to residents, businesses and shoppers.

The festivities begin with Lighting Up Luton on Saturday 23 November outside the Town Hall, George Street. From 2pm to 6.30pm, families can enjoy festive walkabout entertainment, meet children’s TV favourite Bluey, get involved in art activities and listen to a fantastic line-up of music on stage. Luton Point's Enchanted Grotto will also be opening on the day at 10am.

Following the switch-on celebrations, Luton Council and Luton BID have partnered to deliver four additional weeks of festive entertainment across the town centre.

The exciting programme kicks off on Saturday 30 November, as Christmas-themed activities take over Market Hill. Between 11am and 4pm, visitors can create unforgettable memories by stepping inside a giant snow globe for enchanting photo opportunities, followed by the debut of a new snow machine with snow fall scheduled at 2pm and 4pm.

Those dreaming of a white Christmas are in for a treat. The twice-daily flurries of artificial snow by the Christmas tree at Market Hill continue from 30 November to Christmas Eve at 2pm and 4pm. Whether you're browsing for perfect gifts or simply enjoying a stroll through town, these magical snow showers will add an extra sprinkle of Christmas charm to your visit.

The festivities continue on Saturday 7 December, as Luton BID and Luton Council join forces to present another year of ‘Christmas at Hat Gardens’ from 2pm to 6pm. This fun-filled event promises more live music, free face-painting, memorable selfie opportunities with a giant gingerbread man, and the chance to meet a giant glowing LED penguin.

The Christmas spirit grows stronger on Saturday 14 December when Luton BID presents an afternoon of entertainment in Market Hill. Santa's Brass Band will fill the air with festive melodies at intervals between 2pm and 5pm, while children can meet a charismatic Elf impersonator for fun and laughter. Face-painting will be available to add an extra touch of holiday magic.

As Christmas approaches, Saturday 21 December brings live festive music to Market Hill at 2pm and 3pm, creating the perfect atmosphere for those final Christmas purchases.

Cllr James Taylor, portfolio holder for Inclusive Economy at Luton Council, shared his enthusiasm: "We're delighted to work alongside Luton BID, bringing an extended programme of free festive activities to our town centre this year.”

“Each weekend promises something new and exciting for families to enjoy, creating a wonderful Christmas atmosphere in the heart of our town. And when our town centre is vibrant and welcoming, everyone benefits - from local families to our shopkeepers and businesses."

Julia Horsman, Engagement Manager at Luton BID, added: "We're thrilled to be partnering with Luton Council to bring such a vibrant programme of Christmas events to Luton this year, creating a joyful atmosphere that brings the community together and makes the town centre a must-visit destination this holiday season."

Here's a summary of what to look forward to during the five magical weeks:

Lighting Up Luton for Christmas

Saturday 23 November outside Luton Town Hall, 2pm – 6.30pm

Snow Globe at Market Hill

Saturday 30 November Market Hill, 11am – 4pm (snow flurry 2pm and 4pm)

Christmas at Hat Gardens

Saturday 7 December Hat Gardens, 2pm – 6pm

Daily Snowfall on Market Hill

Every day from 30 November – 24 December Market Hill, 2pm & 4pm

Christmas on Market Hill

Saturday 14 December Market Hill, at intervals between 2pm – 5pm

Festive Sounds at Market Hill

Saturday 21 December Market Hill, 2pm & 3pm

This year’s Christmas programme is a partnership between Luton BID and Luton Council, with the council's activities supported by funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF).

For more information about these events and the full schedule of Christmas activities, visit: https://luton.gov.uk/christmasintown