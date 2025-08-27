Get your nomination in for a local hero as deadline approaches for the Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards

The Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards honour heroes from around the region

With the deadline days away, there is still time for you to put your nomination forward for inspirational young people, educators and local charities as part of this year’s Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards.

Now into their 16th year, the awards celebrate the stories of those from around the region who make a difference to the lives of others.

The deadline for entries is midnight on Sunday 31 August 2025, with the Awards taking place in the autumn.

“Whether it’s a rising star, someone committed to promoting equality and diversity, an inspirational fundraiser, or a talented artist, there is a category for everyone”, said Mostaque Koyes MBE, of awards organisers Community Interest Luton.

“Through the awards, we are proud to share the inspirational achievements of those that strive to make our community amazing.

“Do get in touch and submit your nomination for those that go above and beyond - don’t miss out on the chance to say thank you.”

You can find out more and access the nomination form by www.ciluton.co.uk/awards-nomination/ or by emailing [email protected].

Last year’s awards winners included young activist Zoubair Aouam, who took home the Winner of Winners Award, and Tom Scanlon collecting the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Others included Darren Whiley (Community Champion), Angela Da Silva (Service with a Smile), Hanif Hasnat (Role Model of the Year), Philip Turner (Healthcare Hero), Hasifa Sajawal (Caring Hero), Paul Hammond (Heritage Award), Bilal Farooq (Business Person of the Year) and Barbara Roberts (Volunteer of the Year), who were just some of those picking up individual awards.

Nic Ponsonby (Charity Champion), Lisa Phee (Educator of the Year), Zoubair Aouam (Individual Achievement) also were winners on the evening, with Muddasar Hussain and Deniece Dobson sharing the Helping Hand Award

Maddison Spencer won the Channelle Pickford Award that recognises young people.

Charity of the Year went to Women’s Aid in Luton, with other winners including Aegis Support Services (Community Business of the Year), Road Victims Trust (Community Project of the Year), Desi Fest Luton (Arts Award) and Biscot Peace and Wellbeing Hub (Mark West Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Award) and Maidenhall PTA (Mayor’s Award).

Each year, there are a series of fundraising initiatives take place in the lead-up to the awards event that go towards the nominated charitable causes. Over the years, over £1.5 million has been raised.

Fundraising has taken place for Friends of Bright Eyes and Hospice at Home with a series of initiatives taking place over the year.