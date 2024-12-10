Give the gift of local appreciation this Christmas in Bedfordshire
Choose from a selection of digitally rendered ink sketches, watercolours and architectural images on greeting cards, prints, ceramic mugs, tote bags and postcards.
Tis’ the season to be jolly, and Bedfordshire award-winning designer and artist, Frank Porthouse has just launched his online gift store in time for the Christmas shopping frenzy.
Frank has a career spanning 55 years in the architecture industry and has won numerous awards for his urban art creations. Free-form drawing has allowed Frank’s design ethic to flex beyond the constraint of regulation, predictability, and control.
This Christmas, Frank wants to encourage people to give the gift of local art to their loved ones. Frank says: “Art is extremely personal, and everyone has different taste – whether that be in the method of the artwork, or the colour and overall style. I want to encourage as many people as possible to take the time to choose something for their loved one this year personally, and to be a little more thoughtful with their shopping selection”.
Frank has created some beautiful illustrations from local iconic destinations including: Toddington, Woburn Village, Dunstable, Silsoe and Chalton. Residents can purchase these beautiful illustrations on ceramic mugs, tote bags, postcards, prints and greeting cards.
Visit www.frankzart.co.uk to browse the beautiful gifts.