Give the gift of local appreciation this Christmas in Bedfordshire

Dunstable Priory Church

Award-winning designer and artist, Frank Porthouse has officially launched his online gift store just in time for Christmas gifting and there are lots of gifts perfect for residents within Bedfordshire.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Choose from a selection of digitally rendered ink sketches, watercolours and architectural images on greeting cards, prints, ceramic mugs, tote bags and postcards.

Tis’ the season to be jolly, and Bedfordshire award-winning designer and artist, Frank Porthouse has just launched his online gift store in time for the Christmas shopping frenzy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frank has a career spanning 55 years in the architecture industry and has won numerous awards for his urban art creations. Free-form drawing has allowed Frank’s design ethic to flex beyond the constraint of regulation, predictability, and control.

Toddington at Christmas

This Christmas, Frank wants to encourage people to give the gift of local art to their loved ones. Frank says: “Art is extremely personal, and everyone has different taste – whether that be in the method of the artwork, or the colour and overall style. I want to encourage as many people as possible to take the time to choose something for their loved one this year personally, and to be a little more thoughtful with their shopping selection”.

Frank has created some beautiful illustrations from local iconic destinations including: Toddington, Woburn Village, Dunstable, Silsoe and Chalton. Residents can purchase these beautiful illustrations on ceramic mugs, tote bags, postcards, prints and greeting cards.

Visit www.frankzart.co.uk to browse the beautiful gifts.