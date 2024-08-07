Global cultures unite at Around the World Festival

On Saturday 3 August, the vibrant Around the World Festival brought hundreds together to celebrate cultural diversity in Priory Gardens.This annual event organised and funded by Dunstable Town Council, is dedicated to celebrating cultural diversity and heritage through music and dance.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The festival featured Colombian dancers whose captivating moves thrilled audiences, a skilled kora player, with the enchanting sounds of this West African harp, swing dancers, bhangra dancers, Indian dancers and a Tai Chi performance.

The event also featured a wide array of stall holders and community-led booths, including Men in Sheds, Dunstable in Bloom, Friends of Priory House and Gardens, Dunstable and District Local History Society, Dunstable Rotary Club, Dunstable Foodbank, and many more!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendees participated in an array of engaging activities, including a diverse range of drumming sessions, the impressive hula-hoop megastructure, and Animal Encounters. The festival also featured arts and crafts, as well as judo demonstrations—where even the Town Mayor showcased her moves.

Somos Colombian Dancers

The Around the World Festival continues to be a melting pot of global cultures, with this year’s event setting new standards in variety and inclusivity. Visitors indulged in a wide array of culinary delights, with stalls offering authentic dishes from around the globe. Artisans and vendors displayed unique crafts, providing attendees with a chance to take home a piece of world heritage.

Cllr Liz Jones Chair of Community Services Committee: “It was such an incredible day seeing the array of talent and culture at this year’s Around the World. It was lovely to see the community come together to celebrate different cultures and celebrate the diversity and unity of global cultures.”

Make sure to keep an eye on Dunstable Town Council’s website or Facebook for more for more details on FREE events in Dunstable.