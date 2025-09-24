Global Salvation Army leader challenges Dunstable to offer hope

The International leader of The Salvation Army, General Lyndon Buckingham, has challenged the church and charity to remain a bold, compassionate witness in a world increasingly marked by toxicity, division, and uncertainty.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking on Sunday, September 14 during a “Weekend of Hope” celebration service marking the 140th anniversary of The Salvation Army in Dunstable, The General acknowledged the faithful service of the past 140 years and turned the congregation’s focus to its critical role in the present.

General Lyndon Buckingham said: “We are now the witnesses here in 2025 in Dunstable. Amidst the backdrop of increasing uncertainty, violence, hatred, and people becoming increasingly vocal and unkind. Christ calls us to be in the world and different: counter-cultural, radical.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The General’s sermon, drawn from Hebrews 12, served as both a celebration and a rallying cry. He urged the congregation not to withdraw in the face of societal challenges but to step into them as agents of hope.

The International leader of The Salvation Army, General Lyndon Buckingham.

“The world, though it might not want to admit it, needs us right now. This is not the time for us to shrink back, to hide, to circle the wagons and just look after ourselves. We are witnesses in the world: that grace matters; that forgiveness and long-suffering and perseverance counts; that mercy and grace shift the world.”

He emphasised that this mission is expressed through practical action and compassionate living, not just words.

“It is the practising of these principles and not the reciting of them that turns communities around. It's the giving of ourselves fully to it that brings transformation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weekend celebrated a long history of serving the Dunstable community through food banks, family support and community programmes, while outlining a vision for its future as a beacon of hope.

The church and charity has been challenged to remain a bold, compassionate witness in a world increasingly marked by toxicity, division, and uncertainty.

Over the decades, The Salvation Army in Dunstable has adapted to meet the evolving needs of the community. Drop-in sessions are available on Mondays and Tuesdays from 1.30pm to 3pm, and on Fridays from 12.30pm to 2pm.

During these times, people can pick up food bank vouchers or receive small food bags. Free shower facilities are also available, with towels provided for people who might be homeless or living in unsuitable accommodation.

Every Wednesday evening the community kitchen offers a warm meal, clothing, hot showers, and a compassionate listening ear to anyone in the community. For more information about The Salvation Army in Dunstable visit: Dunstable | The Salvation Army.