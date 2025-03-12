GoodOaks Home Care franchise triumphs at the National Home Care Awards 2025

GoodOaks Founders (Darius and Ben) celebrating their amazing win

Local homecare provider, GoodOaks Homecare, has solidified its position as one of the UK’s most outstanding homecare providers taking home 5 widely acclaimed awards, including the coveted Grand Prix Award and Marketing Expertise at the Home Care Awards 2025.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This top honour recognises GoodOaks’ industry-leading approach to homecare, innovation, and excellence in service delivery across the network. The prestigious awards ceremony, held at the National Conference Centre in Solihull and hosted by ITV News presenter Sameena Ali-Khan, celebrated the best in the homecare sector.

This recognition is not just for GoodOaks; it’s a win for the Luton and Dunstable communities. We take immense pride in being part of the local landscape and serving our neighbours with a level of care that truly makes a difference. Whether you're looking for home care services for a loved one, or you’re simply part of the community, this award highlights that GoodOaks is at the forefront of the industry.With the Grand Prix Award under our belt, GoodOaks stands out as a trusted leader in the home care sector, setting a new benchmark for excellence that other local competitors will be striving to match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Huge Achievement in Home Care ExcellenceWinning the Grand Prix Award is no small feat. It’s a reflection of our team’s unwavering passion and commitment to excellence. This win recognises our high standards in service delivery, innovation in care practices, and the trust we’ve built with our clients over the years.This is the kind of recognition that sets GoodOaks apart, and we couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve achieved, thanks to the incredible support from the Luton and Dunstable community!

Share the News and Help Us Celebrate

We want to share this incredible achievement with everyone who has helped make it possible—our hardworking team, our valued clients, and the amazing community we serve.So, if you’re based in Luton, Dunstable, or the surrounding areas, don’t forget to spread the word! Share our success on LinkedIn, Facebook, and in your local publications to help us stand out in the home care industry. Let’s make sure everyone knows that GoodOaks is the award-winning home care provider setting the standard for the future.Here’s to many more successes and continuing to provide top-notch care to our local community!