Hangout Luton: Shaping futures and strengthening community

In what has been a remarkable journey of resilience, dedication, and unwavering commitment, Hangout Luton has reached an extraordinary milestone.

On 17th January, the organisation was awarded Community Project of the Year at the prestigious Love Luton Best Awards. As if this wasn’t enough, Hangout Luton was also highly commended in the same category at Community Interest Luton CIC’s Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards, where one of its outstanding volunteers, Hanif, was recognised as Role Model of the Year. These accolades highlight the powerful work being done to address critical challenges facing young people in Luton.

At the heart of Hangout Luton’s mission is the determination to tackle anti-social behaviour and social isolation among local youth. The organisation has already positively impacted over 3,000 young people, and with an ambitious goal to reach 7,000 more, its impact continues to grow. By creating innovative initiatives, Hangout Luton has established itself as a lifeline for young people seeking positive and engaging opportunities.

These recognitions underscore the importance of providing safe and inclusive spaces where young people can develop, learn, and aspire to a brighter future. The work of Hangout Luton is about more than just activities; it’s about fostering long-term behavioural change, equipping young people with essential skills, and empowering them to realise their potential. The organisation’s success has been built on collaboration and community support, and its mission resonates across Luton.

Hanif Hasnat Awarded the Role Model of The Year at the Community Interest Luton's Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards

As the team at Hangout Luton celebrates this milestone, they extend their heartfelt congratulations to all nominees and winners at these Awards. Each of these individuals and organisations plays a vital role in making a difference in the community. Their dedication inspires a collective vision for a better Luton.

Hangout Luton’s achievements would not have been possible without the support of local businesses, sponsors, funders, and the young people who have embraced the programme. Their belief and trust in the organisation’s vision have been fundamental to its success.

Hangout Luton’s work is rooted in creating opportunities for young people to grow in a safe and supportive environment. By addressing immediate challenges, the organisation paves the way for young people to develop confidence, gain new skills, and chart a positive course for their future. Programmes are designed to break down barriers, offering pathways into education, training, and employment. This proactive approach not only reduces social isolation but also strengthens community ties, fostering greater understanding and cooperation.

While these awards mark an incredible achievement, they are also a reminder of the work still to be done. The challenges faced by young people in Luton require ongoing effort, collaboration, and innovation. At Hangout Luton, the commitment to driving meaningful change remains as strong as ever. With continued support from the community, the organisation will ensure that every young person in Luton has the opportunity to thrive.

Hangout Luton’s journey is far from over, but it stands as a shining example of how local initiatives can create lasting impact and transform lives.