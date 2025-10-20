Help Dunstable skewer the competition

Dunstable diners are being urged to cast their vote to help a local high street eatery win national recognition.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Irmaks are double finalists in the Turkish Restaurant and Takeaway Awards. They are hoping to scoop the Fine Dining award for their sit down dining experience Irmak Lounge, whilst their takeaway arm Irmak BBQ is in the running for Best Regional Takeaway.

Encouraging residents to get behind them in the public vote Alex Mayer MP met owner Zak Gurbuz, sampled some of their tasty food and saw the retractable roof in action so daylight can beam into the building. The large restaurant seats 72 people and according to Zak has become a firm favourite for its warm welcome, family-friendly atmosphere and authentic Turkish dishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Mayer MP said: “Irmaks is a real local favourite, and now they’ve got the chance to shine on the national stage. It’s fantastic to see their talent and hard work being recognised. Now let’s help put Dunstable on the food map by voting them to victory.”

Alex Mayer MP

Locals have been full of praise, with one diner on Google Reviews calling it “a hidden gem in the Dunstable area […] consistently delicious food, warm hospitality, and an atmosphere that keeps you coming back.”

Owner Zak Gurbuz said: "We were delighted to host MP Alex Mayer at Irmak Lounge. Our double finalist recognition at the Turta Awards reflects the hard work of our team, along with the incredible support from out loyal customers and local representatives"

To reach the finals Irmaks have already had the thumbs up from a mystery diner judge, and now it is over to the public. To cast your vote please visit https://www.brittradeawards.org/turta_vote