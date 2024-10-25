Help Kiki find her forever home: Agria Pet Insurance teams up with Luton cat charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Agria Pet Insurance is bringing its national 'Rescue a Rescue' campaign to Bedfordshire, aiming to find loving homes for animals in need.

As part of its ‘Rescue a Rescue’ campaign, Agria has partnered with 11 animal charities and rescue centres across the UK to raise awareness of animals in need of forever homes. One lucky Luton-based animal shelter, TACO Cat Rescue, has been chosen by Agria to receive a £1000 donation and its support in rehoming ‘Rescue Mascot’ Kiki – a cautious one-year-old cat looking for a peaceful home with a loving owner who will cherish her.

Meet Kiki: A Special Cat Looking for a Forever Home

Kiki is a shy and resilient one-year-old cat with a unique story and a need for patience and love. Found as a kitten in a hot water drain, she was taken in by Luton-based TACO Cat Rescue after her original rescuer couldn’t keep her. Though Kiki has faced a difficult past, she’s ready to find a forever home with someone who understands her need for time and trust.

Kiki can be a little nervous. Her spaying has helped settle her down but she’s still learning to feel safe in her environment, so would suit an owner with plenty of experience with cats. Despite this, once you’ve earned her trust, Kiki’s sweet side shines through. She loves to sit on your chest, cosy up under your chin, and sunbathe on the patio. She’s not attached to a particular toy, but she’s a fan of catnip and adores the comfort of being close to someone she trusts.

Kiki needs a quiet, patient home where she can overcome her fears and feel secure. Though she might act tough at times, she hates being alone and is most relaxed when she’s snuggled up with her favourite people. With understanding and care, Kiki can blossom into a loyal and affectionate companion, ready to share her love.

A Call to Bedfordshire’s Animal Lovers

Agria’s ‘Rescue a Rescue’ campaign is seeking animal lovers across Bedfordshire to consider opening their hearts to Kiki, or any of the other wonderful animals currently in rescue. If you’re seriously looking to commit to a new pet, Kiki could be the perfect addition to your home. If you’re based near Luton and believe you could offer Kiki the calm, loving home she deserves, please get in touch with TACO Cat Rescue.

Initially inspired by the spike in animals looking for homes following the peak of new pets in 2020, the Rescue a Rescue campaign has been running annually since 2021. The £11,000 donation across all rescue centres involved adds to the £2M total that Agria has already contributed to animal welfare charities. By raising awareness of the UK’s huge need for rehoming, Agria hopes to find homes for more animals than just its 13 ‘Rescue a Rescue’ mascots.

Agria Ambassador and Animal Welfare Activist, Jodie Kidd said of the campaign:

“As a passionate pet lover, the rescue cause is one that’s incredibly close to my heart. While lockdown inspired a huge uptick in pet ownership, it has also since resulted in record numbers of animals being dropped off at shelters and rescue centres as lifestyles change and new owners realise the true responsibility of proper pet care. I’m proud to support Agria in its mission to find homes for every Rescue a Rescue mascot. Together, we can inspire a greater movement to rehome the thousands of deserving animals across the UK, currently waiting for the chance of a lifetime – the chance to be loved.”

Karen Green, Rehoming Partner Manager at Agria Pet Insurance, said:

“By adopting rescue animals, you not only transform their lives – they will transform yours as well. Little Kiki is the perfect example of why we’ve launched our ‘Rescue a Rescue’ campaign. By supporting animal rescue charities like Luton’s TACO Cat Rescue, we hope to encourage more people to adopt. These pets have so much love to give, and by opening your home to one, you’re truly making a difference in their life – and your own.”

Dawn Leete, Co-Founder of, TACO Cat Rescue, said:

“We’re incredibly grateful to Agria for its generous donation and ongoing support, meaning we can reach a wider audience to find Kiki a loving home. It can cost up to £1,000 to keep a cat our rescue per year, to account for feeding, litter trays, toys and more. And Kiki’s journey hasn’t been easy, but with Agria’s help, we’re able to give her the care she needs while searching for the perfect family. Agria’s commitment to animal welfare is making a real difference in the lives of cats like Kiki, and we couldn’t do this important work without them.”

It is estimated that approximately 100,000 dogs and 150,000 cats are currently sitting in shelters, waiting for their perfect owner to come along and give them a permanent home where they can feel safe and loved*. That’s why Agria is using its latest campaign, Rescue a Rescue to encourage the public to adopt an animal in need. With 12 pets still in Agria’s Rescue a Rescue cohort searching for their dream homes, including the Bedfordshire’s very own Kiki.