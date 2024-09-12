Help save a heritage craft from extinction
Luton is the town synonymous with hats: The Hatters footballers, The Hat District and the home of the UK’s most complete headwear and hat industry museum collection, at Wardown House.
With the hat-making industry in sharp decline, and straw hat making machinery and skills on the verge of extinction, The Culture Trust embarks on a unique and ground-breaking project that supports British millinery, performance, fashion, and critically-endangered heritage crafts.
The small, unassuming “17 Guinea”, pictured, was once an essential tool used by straw hat makers. These sewing machines imitated a hand chain stitch yet could sew a hat in just four minutes. They were designed to sew a breadth of straw plaits and thicknesses without crushing it, and the looped arm gave space to manoeuvre the hat while sewing.
Yona Lesger, Curator of Significant Collections, Hat Industry & Headwear for the Culture Trust said: “Sadly many machines were lost after the closure of local hat factories, but we hope some people may recognise it, perhaps have one tucked away in a garage or a loft space, or know someone who has one.
"We’d gladly receive any donations of these which we can refurbish and use to help educate milliners on how to use them, and save the straw hat making skill from being lost.”
She continued: “This machine was an integral part of Luton’s hat making; it is important to the theatrical, TV and film industries too, enabling theatrical milliners to create historically-accurate straw hats and bonnets, their detailing and stitching visible when cameras zoom in.”
If you have a 17 Guinea machine you would like to donate, please bring it to Wardown Museum, on Old Bedford Road, Luton, LU2 7HA. Open Sundays to Thursdays, 11am - 5pm. Or email [email protected]
