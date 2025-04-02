Hop on down to Luton's Little Bramingham Farm's community Big Bunny Adventure this Easter

“On 10 April from 10.30am to 12.30pm we’ll be hosting our community Easter ‘Eggstravaganza’,” said Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at Little Bramingham Farm. “The Easter Bunny has been ‘egg-stremely’ helpful. He’s collected lots of tasty Chocolate Eggs which will be handed out once you complete the hunt and he is making sure his Easter outfit is ready so he’ll be picture perfect to have his photo taken with all the residents and visiting children as well.”

“Animal Edge will also be bringing their mobile farm to the community Easter event,” added Karen Charity, Little Bramingham Farm’s Activities Coordinator. “The animals are all bred to be pets and are part of the Animal Edge family. Engaging with the animals, petting, stroking and even offering them approved treats is a fantastic hands-on activity. This close interaction is a delightful experience for both residents and children.”

At Little Bramingham Farm’s community Big Bunny Adventure, guests will also be able to take part in a range of arts and crafts, enter the ‘egg-straordinary’ Easter Egg Hunt and, of course, meet The Easter Bunny himself.

“The entry fee for our community Big Bunny Adventure is only £1 per person and Susie’s Tea Room will also be open, selling a wide variety of tasty home-made treats and a great selection of beverages,” added Emma.

“Everyone at Little Bramingham Farm is looking forward to the event and the residents have already started telling funny Easter jokes. Some of them have been hilarious. ‘Why are Easter Bunnies more tired when Easter is in April? Because they have just finished a long March’; or ‘’Why does the Easter Bunny have such a good complexion? Because he egg-foliates.’ Their repertoire seems to be endless.

“We know The Easter Bunny will make everyone’s day on 10 April, as he has the most eggs-perience,” concluded Emma.

