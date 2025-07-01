Hospital staff and former neonatal parents to walk 18.8 miles for Neonatal Intensive Care Unit

Staff from the Neonatal Unit at the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital (L&D) are being joined by former Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) parents on Saturday 5 July to walk 18.8 miles to raise money for the NICU family facilities at the hospital.

Stronger Together - Miles for Miracles is the second of five planned Family Integrated Care fundraising events for 2025, with the group aiming to raise £75,000 overall for Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity.

The group of around 30 participants will walk from Bedford Hospital to the L&D, aiming to complete the journey within eight hours.

Faye Tott, Family Integrated Care Co-Ordinator at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This charity walk presents a significant physical feat, but also an opportunity to promote mental and physical well-being, while contributing to an amazing cause which is deeply personal to everyone involved.

Samuel, Elias and Lucy-Rita

“NICU at the L&D is a Level 3 unit recognised for its commitment to Family Integrated Care. Our mission is to empower parents as primary caregivers by creating a nurturing, inclusive environment where they feel engaged, educated and supported throughout their NICU journey.

“We are firm believers that every family deserves equitable access to resources that enhance their experience, and to achieve this, additional funding is urgently needed.”

Money raised from the walk will go towards furnishing and equipping the family facilities within the new NICU space in the Acute Services Block which is due to open later this year. This includes essential items such as furniture, white goods, bedding, kitchenware, appliances, toys, books, and other home comforts that help create a warm, nurturing space for families during a challenging time.

Lucy-Rita Oloko, a former neonatal mum, is taking part in the walk. Her son Elias was born at just 26 weeks, weighing only 735 grams.

She said: “The NICU team gave Elias the care he needed to survive, and they gave us, his parents, strength, support and somewhere to stay close by when every moment mattered.

“Every step I'll be taking is for families like ours, for the tiny fighters like him, and for the incredible staff who care for our babies every single day.

“We want to make sure other parents going through this journey feel as supported and cared for as they can during an incredibly difficult time. Every baby deserves the best start, and every family deserves the space to stay strong together.”

Many of the former NICU parents are part of the Parent Development Group. They have worked closely with the hospital to shape the design of the new NICU space.

Faye continued: “Working alongside our Parent Development Group has been incredibly rewarding and it has been an honour to work alongside such a remarkable group of former Neonatal families.

“The insights and experiences of these veteran neonatal families has been invaluable in shaping a space that truly meets the needs of those who will come after them. Every detail has been considered thoughtfully, and every contribution – big or small – makes a meaningful difference to creating an outstanding environment for our families.”

All money raised will go directly to Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity and will be put towards the Family Integrated Care Fundraiser.

Sarah Amexheta, Head of Charity for Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Charity, said: “We’re proud to support Stronger Together - Miles for Miracles. This walk highlights the power of community, raising vital funds for NICU family facilities. Every step taken helps create a more comforting space for families. Thank you to all involved - you’re making a real difference to those who need it most.”

Tanith Ellis, General Manager for Children’s Services at Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, added: “I know just how challenging the walk will be, but it’s for such a significant, worthwhile cause. Good luck to everyone taking part.”

To donate, please visit the Stronger Together - Miles for Miracles JustGiving page.