Houghton Regis Baptist Church celebrates new windows and doors

The Church successfully applied for the UKSPF Community Grant last financial year and received £36,600 towards the renovation. This allowed us to complete the second phase of our windows and doors upgrade together with valued donations from our members and congregation over the past few years.

This essential upgrade marks a significant step forward in the church’s wider plans to transform our building into an even more welcoming, well-equipped worship and community hub. The new double-glazed windows and doors replace the 50-year-old single-glazed units, significantly improving the building’s insulation and ventilation - an urgent priority identified during the Covid pandemic.

Anne Louise Kyte, Chair of the Community Link Project (CLP) at Houghton Regis Baptist Church, comments that “the new windows and doors have revitalised the building, bring light and ventilation to our sanctuary, kitchen and other spaces. The building is used regularly by the CLP, Foodbank and community groups who we welcome to share our facilities and in our vision of community support. Our wholehearted thanks go to Central Bedfordshire Council and the UKSPF for their generous support”.

Councillor Tracey Wye, Executive Member responsible for the UKSPF at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “The church must be very proud of their efforts, from submitting a successful bid to getting the work completed. I am pleased to see the UKSPF money being invested at the heart of Houghton Regis’ community, bringing the church building up to modern standards so it can be used by so many groups for many more years to come.”

The improvements funded by Central Bedfordshire Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund Community Grant programme are part of a larger vision for Houghton Regis Baptist Church. Future plans include ongoing upgrades to the fabric of the building including a new, enlarged kitchen and an extension to maintain the current hall size while introducing level access into a garden area - creating more space and opportunity for activities that bring people together.

Our coffee morning was an opportunity for our supporters, and community partners to join us in thanking those involved in the project delivery , and to celebrate with us and we mark our upcoming 50 year anniversary in the building on Parkside and to hear more about what’s ahead for the fellowship and our Community Link Project and to share in our commitment to building a stronger, more inclusive community space.

For more information about Houghton Regis Baptist Church and our presence in the community , please visit: https://www.facebook.com/share/1DLmHtVVhG/?mibextid=LQQJ4d

1 . Contributed Wooden boiler room door - before project instillation Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Kitchen and hall windows - prior to project with black wooden frames Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Kitchen and hall windows - after new installation Photo: Submitted Photo Sales