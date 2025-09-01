Houghton Regis Post Office is king of cash

Need to take out some money? Pay in cash or cheques? Or check your bank balance? More and more people are choosing the Houghton Regis Post Office for their everyday banking according to postmaster Mariene Arul.

Local MP Alex Mayer visited the branch as a guest of Mariene and husband Augustin who have run the post office and Aiden Retail shop in Bedford Square since 2017.

Mariene explained to the MP how the branch’s banking deposit volumes have increased almost 20% in the year to date, but she wants even more people to know that the Post Office gives customers of 30 banks and building societies access to banking on their doorstep. For local businesses too, it provides a convenient place to deposit daily takings.

They discussed the Government Green Paper, the first major review of Post Office policy objectives in 15 years, including how its banking services could be improved and expanded.

Post Office research shows that over half of people use cash weekly for day-to-day payments, and nine in ten say it’s important to keep access to cash.

Postmaster Mariene Aural said: “This is more than just a Post Office it’s a real community hub for Houghton Regis and the surrounding areas. So many people still use cash and not everyone wants to bank online.

"Our services support local families and businesses every single day. We’ve also recently expanded our retail offering, with a wide selection of birthday cards for every age from 1 to 100, making it easier for our customers to find just the right one.”

MP Alex Mayer said: “It was great to talk to Mariene about the important role the Post Office plays in banking. She wants even more people to know it that, and I agree. It’s super convenient too especially if you’re posting a parcel or picking up a greetings card from their brilliant selection. The Post Office isn’t just about stamps and parcels it’s the king of cash too.”

The Post Office is being backed with £118 million of new government funding to protect key services such as cash withdrawals, passport applications and DVLA forms, while supporting a “New Deal” for postmasters like Ms Aural.

The consultation for the Government Green Paper is open for 12 weeks until October 6, and can be submitted via https://lnkd.in/eGepKUvx.