Household Support Fund – Luton residents urged to check if they’re eligible for help with cost of essentials

Luton residents only have a few weeks left to apply for a government scheme aiming to help those struggling to pay for essentials.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Low-income households in Luton are being encouraged to check whether they qualify for grants to help cover the growing costs of food, energy bills and other essentials.The grants on offer come from the Department for Work and Pensions’ Household Support Fund and are being distributed by Luton Council.

The Household Support Fund provides financial support to low-income households who may be struggling, including families with children eligible for free school meals, care leavers and unpaid carers, pensioners, and disabled people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support from the scheme may be provided in several ways including vouchers which can be used in supermarkets, and for gas and electric payments.

Check your eligibility for DWP's Household Support Fund

This round of the Household Support Fund runs until March 2025, but the awarding of grants may end sooner depending on availability of funds.

Luton residents can check their eligibility and apply for grants from the scheme on our website.

You may still be eligible for support under the application scheme even if you have already received targeted support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Rob Roche, Cabinet Member for Finance, Housing and Revenues & Benefits, at Luton Council, said:

“The rising cost of living has continued to place a huge financial strain on many of our residents.

“Schemes like the Household Support Fund provide a vital lifeline for those struggling to stay afloat under the combined pressure of higher household bills and recent increases to the cost of food and other essentials.

“With only a few weeks left to apply, I would urge residents who are facing financial pressure to check if you are eligible for the Household Support Fund, and if so to apply for the grants on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This time of the year can be especially difficult for families, so I am pleased that as the February half-term holidays approach we have been able to offer this additional support to those most in need.”