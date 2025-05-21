How Luton Rising puts our community first

Cllr Javeria Hussain, Vice Chair of Luton Rising, assesses the Government's plans for a new approach to local giving, and says in Luton we've been doing this for 25 years.

At the end of last year, the government announced plans for a new approach to local giving. This approach focuses on targeting resources in specific areas to create deeper impact. In Luton, we've been doing this for 25 years through Luton Rising, which owns London Luton Airport.

Like all airports, ours brings important benefits to our local and regional economy. It provides more than 12,000 jobs locally and another 16,000 nationally, contributing £1.8 billion annually to the national economy.

But there's something unique about our airport. Unlike every other major UK airport, ours is owned entirely to benefit our community, through our sole shareholder, Luton Council. Because of this, over the past 25 years, Luton Rising has given nearly £200 million to local charities and community groups. For the last ten years, this has consistently been 20 times more per passenger than any other UK airport.

And it's about to get even better. The recent approval to grow London Luton Airport could nearly triple this community support by the mid-2040s. Every additional passenger above the airport's current numbers will mean an extra £1 invested into Luton and nearby communities through our new Community First fund.

These figures become meaningful when you see how they change lives. Take Paul, a Luton resident in his 40s, who suddenly suffered from encephalitis, a brain infection. He experienced hallucinations, couldn't perform simple tasks, and would get lost. Headway Luton, a charity we support, helped him rebuild his skills and confidence on his journey back to independent living.

The need is certainly there. Luton faces significant social and economic challenges. But our town refuses to accept this situation. We have an ambitious plan called Luton 2040 – a vision for a healthy, fair and sustainable town where everyone can thrive, and no one lives in poverty.

The expansion of our airport is key to achieving these goals, not just by creating jobs and economic opportunities, but also by generating tens of millions of pounds to support community projects.

Headway Luton helped Paul get back to independent living after his diagnosis with encephalitis.

The message is clear: not all airport expansions are the same. Look at where the profits go and how the community benefits. London Luton Airport is the UK's most socially impactful airport, putting our community first.