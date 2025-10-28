Hundreds celebrate Diwali and Hindu New Year at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir: a heart-warming festival of light and harmony in Luton

Zeel Kathotriya, a leading volunteer at the temple, explained, “As we come together to celebrate Diwali and the Hindu New Year, we are reminded of the timeless values of light, unity, and renewal that guide us forward. Diwali celebrates the triumph of good over adversity and the power of hope to dispel darkness - both within and around us. It is a time to reflect, give thanks, and share kindness, strengthening the bonds that unite us. The Hindu New Year inspires optimism and purpose, renewing our collective resolve to foster peace, harmony, and respect among all communities.”

The Diwali festivities featured a special ceremony to bless business owners, families, and students with righteous prosperity and success.

One of the highlights for visitors was the beautiful annakut – ‘a mountain of food’ consisting of hundreds of freshly prepared dishes, artistically arranged as a devotional offering of the first meal of the New Year made in thanksgiving to God. The sanctified food was later distributed among volunteers and worshippers in keeping with the community spirit of Diwali.

Adding to the festive experience, visitors delighted in a variety of delicious vegetarian sweet and savoury snacks and explored various souvenirs on both days of the festival.

Rachel Hopkins, MP for Luton South and South Bedfordshire also joined in the Hindu New Year festivities. Rachel remarked, “Diwali is a time to celebrate light over darkness, good over evil and unity over division, and the day was full of celebrations, symbolising the importance of coming together. Our Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain communities in Luton South and South Bedfordshire, and across the country, play a vital role in our communities - championing unity, peace and hope. Thank you so much for such a warm welcome and I look forward to joining you again soon”

The celebration was graced by the Local Community Policing Team, who joined in the Hindu New Year festivities. The Team remarked, “It was a real privilege to have been invited to take part and support the Diwali and Hindu New Year celebrations this week at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Luton. It was great to see the amazing celebrations and a community and its volunteers coming together for an enlightening festival. It was also a fantastic way to engage with the community and learn about their culture. Thank you for inviting us and letting us be part of something so beautiful.”

As the event drew to a close, the smiles, laughter, and shared moments of joy highlighted the spirit of Diwali. It was a testament to the enduring values of togetherness and kindness, bringing light and hope to the community as they look forward to the year ahead.

1 . Contributed Hindu New Year Celebration - annakut, a devotional offering. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales