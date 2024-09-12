Iconic Luton restaurant celebrates 20th anniversary

Papa Js Indian tapas restaurant is celebrating a significant milestone this autumn as it marks 20 years of serving vibrant and innovative dishes to the community of Luton.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The celebration of the town centre establishment highlights its journey from humble beginnings to becoming a trailblazer in the dining scene, thanks to the passion and dedication of owner Ravi Bhikha and his late father Jay Bhikha.

Established 20 years ago in Wellington Street, Papa J’s is believed to be the first restaurant in the UK to introduce the concept of Indian tapas—a unique dining experience inspired by Mediterranean culture. Since then, the restaurant has become synonymous with its signature dishes, such as the famous Chapata Wings, which continue to be a hit among food lovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the founder’s son, Ravi has been at the helm for the past 16 years, upholding his father’s vision of a vibrant, fun, and communal dining experience.

The team at Papa Js.

He said: “We started with the idea of bringing unique flavours in a totally new concept, making dining more like a social experience.

“The Indian tapas concept was unheard of back then, and now, it’s everywhere. We’ve always aimed to create an environment that mirrors how people eat in Mediterranean cultures—gathering, sharing, and enjoying food as an event rather than a solitary meal. It’s how my father and I learned to appreciate food, breaking bread with locals wherever we travelled.

“Luton, with its rich cultural diversity and vibrant town centre, has been the perfect backdrop for our journey. The town’s thriving community and its blend of cultures have allowed us to grow and continuously evolve our concept, resonating with the eclectic tastes of our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support from local residents and the dynamic business environment in Luton Town Centre have played a pivotal role in our success and longevity. Being in the heart of such a connected and lively area means we’re constantly inspired to innovate and serve a community that values both tradition and new experiences.”

Owner Ravi Bhikha and his late father Jay Bhikha (left).

To celebrate the anniversary, Papa J’s will host a series of events throughout September and October, including:

On Saturday, September 21 there will be a Desi Food Fest – A celebration of street food with live music and cooking demonstrations to kick off the anniversary events.

A week later on Friday, September 27 Papa J’s will host a Charity Night – A special charity event supporting a local community charity Go Dharmic that Papa J’s has partnered with for years, providing meals to those in need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrations next month will begin on Friday, October 4 with the Main Anniversary Event – An exclusive invite-only evening for regular patrons, featuring live entertainment and complimentary drinks.

The following weekend, on Saturday, October 12 Papa J’s has plans to transform the restaurant into a vibrant club atmosphere for their Bollywood night.

Reflecting on the last two decades, Ravi added: “The world has changed so much since we first opened our doors. We’ve navigated through a pandemic, political changes, and many ups and downs, but the journey has been incredibly rewarding.

“We’re grateful to our loyal customers who have been with us through it all, and we look forward to tweaking our business to keep serving Luton for another 20 years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julia Horsman, BID Engagement Manager, said: “Papa Js’ 20th anniversary celebrations are not just a milestone for the restaurant but a testament to the community spirit that has made it a staple in Luton.

“Congratulations to Ravi and his team who are excited to welcome patrons to join in the festivities and look forward to many more years of delicious food, vibrant atmosphere, and shared experiences.”