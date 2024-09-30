If you went down to Little Bramingham Farm – you’d have been in for a big surprise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Care home hosts intergenerational community teddy bears’ picnic

At Little Bramingham Farm, the Luton-based residential care home run by charity Friends of the Elderly, residents have had a ‘bear-tiful’ time enjoying an intergenerational Teddy Bears’ Picnic at Susie’s Tea Room in the care home’s peaceful gardens.

The ‘bear-tastic’ event was a perfect round-up to the summer for the residents,” said Emma Lawrance, the Registered Manager at Little Bramingham Farm. “Along with our residents, we invited children and their families from our local community to come along with their blankets and Teddies for a magical afternoon. The weather was glorious and everyone had a wonderful time.”

Emmacontacted Believe in Yourself Sleepovers, a local company which hosts a wide range of indoor and outdoor events. “We wanted to host an end of summer, intergenerational event for the residents and the community. The residents love children, playing games, talking to the parents and reminiscing about their own childhoods and their children’s childhoods,” added Emma

Emma Lawrance, Registered Manager at Little Bramingham Farm, resident Margaret Tweed & Nicky Overton

“Believe in Yourself Sleepovers supplied an authentic teepee which was beautifully decorated and equipped with flowers, flooring and comfy cushions, together with colourful tables and chairs for the children – and Susie’s Tea Room served up delicious cakes, hot and cold drinks and themed lunch boxes for the children. Each Teddy Bear, guest and resident thoroughly enjoyed the tasty treats.”

Nicola Rowley, Susie’s Tea Room Manager arranged for the children to go on The Little Bramingham Teddy Bear Trail. “The Trail was a fun route for the children to follow with their Teddies around the lovely grounds,” continued Nicola. Upon completing the trail, each child was warmly presented with a goody bag filled with sweets, adding an extra touch of delight to their adventure.“Once they got their ‘bear-ings’, the children were laughing and singing all the time; pointing out all the pretty flowers, talking to their Teddies and letting their imaginations run wild with magical stories of the adventures their Teddies had on the Trail. They had a paw-some time.”

Teddy Bear Picnics, along with the annual National Teddy Bears’ Picnic Day, originated following the release of the popular song “Teddy Bears’ Picnic”. The tune, a timeless classic, was composed by John W Bratton in 1907, with lyrics added later in 1930 by British songwriter Jimmy Kennedy.

“If you go down in the woods today, you’re sure of a big surprise. If you go down in the woods today, you’d better go in disguise. For every bear that ever there was, will gather there for certain because, today’s the day the teddy bears have their picnic, was sung quite a bit, we even had a few ‘Bear-itones’ joining in. Everyone knew the words and sang along,” added Emma.

Resident, Gerald Glennon, at The Little Bramingham Farm Teddy Bears' Picnic

“It was great to see the residents and children enjoying themselves,” continued Emma. “It was a ‘paw-fect’ day that even Winnie the Pooh would have been proud of. The Little Bramingham Farm Teddy Bears’ Picnic will definitely be an annual event on our calendar from now on.”