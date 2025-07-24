Impacted wisdom teeth are triggering a dental crisis, according to leading Bedfordshire dentist.

Richard Miller-White and Jon Benton

Patients are being prescribed antibiotics to manage pain or infection, rather than receiving the necessary surgical removal.

NHS dentists are reluctant to carry out extractions as the funding doesn’t even cover the cost of equipment, let alone their time.

Richard Miller-White, who has been running his own Bedfordshire-based practice for 30 years, revealed: “I have noticed a 100% increase of wisdom teeth extrapolations in the last 3 months.

“It is quite common for wisdom teeth to be impacted. When there is not enough space in the mouth or they are positioned improperly, the tooth cannot fully emerge.

“It is important to remove these wisdom teeth to prevent pain, infection or decay to neighbouring teeth.

“In rare cases, cysts or tumours can even form around the tooth, which is concerning.

“However, NHS dentists are reluctant to fund the procedure as their fee does not cover the cost of equipment for the procedure.

“The prescribed antibiotics are not tackling the root of the issue, creating severe dental problems further down the line.”

Several Brits have been on the waiting list for NHS wisdom tooth removal for over 12 months.

Richard added: “It is worrying that NHS dentists are unable to carry out all the wisdom tooth removals which are required.

“People should not be waiting months to be treated.

“I encourage people to seek private dental care if they are experiencing pain or discomfort around their wisdom teeth.

“Tackling the problem quickly will prevent the likelihood of infection, decay and consequently gum disease and more serious health complications.”

