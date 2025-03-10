In Pictures: Luton Foodbank’s 24-Hour Ramadan Sleep-Out raises £15,000 for Those in Need

Sleeping rough in George Square, the participants experienced first-hand the struggles of homelessness and food poverty. As they were observing Ramadan at the time, they also had to manage their fast while taking on the challenge. They began by searching for hot water to break their 12-hour fast and ate only pot noodles.

Their first task was to create Iftar packs for those in need, before beginning their fast at dawn with cereal and milk. Throughout the challenge, they engaged in impactful activities, including:• Sleeping outside to experience homelessness.• Preparing meals from a food parcel.• Putting together Iftar packs for Inspire FM at Discover Islam.• Litter picking with Kev Poulton from ABCD-in-Luton.• Volunteering with Level Trust, sorting uniforms for disadvantaged children.• Supporting Luton Foodbank by organising food donations and making food parcels.• Delivering motivational talks at Mary Seacole to inspire young people.

Bilal Hussain, trustee of Luton Foodbank who led the challenge, said: "The sleep-out was an eye-opening experience, highlighting the harsh realities of food poverty and homelessness. With limited provisions and little sleep, we gained a deeper understanding of these struggles. This has reinforced our commitment to raising awareness and supporting those in need."

Liz Stringer, Chair of Luton Foodbank, added: "We are incredibly proud of everyone who took part in this challenge. Their dedication has helped shine a light on food poverty while raising vital funds. We’re also grateful to those who donated, followed the live feed, and visited to support. Luton’s generosity enables small charities like ours to continue helping those in need."

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all participants, including trustees Bilal Hussain, Attiq Malik, and Sufian Sadiq, as well as Mohammed Tariq, Sekanda Nasar, Zeeshan Khan, Kamrul Haque, and Jafer Raza, for making this challenge a success. The funds raised will directly support families and individuals in need.

For more information about Luton Foodbank and our ongoing initiatives, please visit www.lutonfoodbank.org.uk and follow us on all social media platforms.

You can still donate here. https://lutonfoodbank.org.uk/event/ramadan-24hr-challenge-bilal-hussain-fundraiser/

If you or anyone you know need food or advice please email [email protected] or call 01582 725838

1 . Luton Foodbank's 24-Hour Ramadan Sleep-Out The Ramadan Sleep-Out Challenge Champions from left to right: Sufian Sadiq, Attiq Malik, Bilal Hussain, Sekanda Nasar, Mohammed Tariq, Kamrul Haque, Zeeshan Khan and Jafer Raza

2 . Luton Foodbank's 24-Hour Ramadan Sleep-Out Getting ready for the main challenge- sleeping in George Square

3 . Luton Foodbank's 24-Hour Ramadan Sleep-Out Volunteering at Luton Foodbank- sorting out food items and making food parcels.