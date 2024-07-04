Incredible ‘Angel Mums’ reach final of JustGiving awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Bedfordshire mothers who have lost a child to brain cancer have made it to the finals of the 2024 JustGiving Awards in the 'Team Fundraiser of the Year' category. They are being celebrated for their extraordinary efforts and spectacular challenges raising funds for brain cancer charity the Tessa Jowell Foundation.

Charity fundraisers the Angel Mums have made it to the final of the 2024 JustGiving Awards, in the ‘Team Fundraiser’ category for their work fundraising for the Tessa Jowell Centres of Excellence for Children. They have made the final 21 in the final categories from a pool of 18,000 nominations, an astounding achievement. Each member of the Angel Mums team has lost a child to brain cancer - which is the UK’s biggest cancer killer of children and people under 40.

The team includes Louise Fox, from Barton-le-Clay, Natasha Taylor from Luton, and Niki Odea Patel from Woburn, in memory of their children George Fox, who died in April 2022, aged 13; Renai Taylor-Fraser who died in August 2022, aged 11; and Shay Patel, who died in September 2020, aged 13. They have teamed up with 21 other mums who have lost children to brain cancers to raise funds for the Tessa Jowell Foundation.

The JustGiving Awards are ‘a celebration of what humans can do when inspired by love; driven by loss; or powered by nothing other than good old human solidarity and the innate desire to leave this world just a little better than it was than when we found it.’ There is no better way to describe the Angel Mums, driven by the love and loss of their children and solidarity with each other.

The Angel Mums at the top of Mount Snowdon/ Yr Wyddfa

Formed only last year, the Angel Mums have already achieved extraordinary things. They’ve raised over £100,000 for the Tessa Jowell Centres of Excellence for Children, £20,000 of that from their hike of Snowdon alone, and another £77,000 from their skydive last October. They are aiming to raise another £80,000 this year with the final two stages of the Earth, Wind, and Fire Challenge. They’ll be undertaking a wing walk on the 16th July for Wind at RFC Rendcomb, near Cirencester, and a walk over hot coals for Fire in October. The wing walk promises to be a daring challenge, with 15 mums deciding to take it on in memory of their children.

The Angel Mums are a group of indescribably brave women, who every day undertake the ultimate act of courage in living beyond the loss of their children. In addition, they are turning that pain into a force for hope and change for thousands of other children and families affected by brain tumours in the UK by the fundraising challenges they are taking on in aid of the Tessa Jowell Foundation. By turning pain into hope, in the short time since they were formed the Angel Mums have already made a profound impact on the world. Most importantly, they've made a big difference to the future of transforming paediatric brain cancer treatment.

The winners are decided by public vote, and the awards ceremony will take place at the iconic Roundhouse in London on the 18th September where the winners will be announced.

Now all the Angel Mums ask is that you vote your socks off for this incredible group of women, because they certainly deserve the win. You can do so here, and you can donate to their JustGiving page at: Angel Mums - 2024