Inner Wheel celebrates 100 years

On the 7th May four members of Luton North travelled to Manchester for the three day International Inner Wheel Convention.

Manchester was chosen as 100 years ago on the 10th January 1924 in Manchester was the start of the Inner Wheel journey when our Founder, Margarette Golding, organised a committee of 30 ladies for the purpose of setting up a Friendship and Service Ladies’ Club to run along Rotary lines. Now 103 countries with 130,000 members worldwide continue to serve communities at home and abroad with the ideals of friendship, service and international understanding being at the heart of the Inner Wheel ethos.

The City of Manchester welcomed 2,300 delegates from 63 different countries throughout the world. The atmosphere was amazing with so much chatter, as new friendships were made with overseas friends. We were greeted with a vibrant sea of colour as ladies from France wore blue berets, those from Australia green polo shirts and many delegates came in National costume, especially those from India and Nigeria. Our Association President delighted us when she appeared in costume dressed as our Founder President.

The venue, the old railway station was ideal for the large numbers. Manchester couldn’t have been more accommodating, providing double decker buses to transport us to the different dinner venues. It was an amazing experience, the food was delicious, the speakers were excellent and we enjoyed great entertainment throughout. All in all an extremely well organised 19th Convention.

