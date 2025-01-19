Inner Wheel District 26 celebrates 40 years of community service.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Inner Wheel members joined with other members from our 14 clubs in Beds, Herts and Bucks to celebrate our District 26’s Ruby Anniversary.

It was a momentous occasion indeed as we were honoured to welcome the High Sheriffs of all three counties who joined us for the celebrations.

High Sheriff Kurshida Mirza brought greetings from Milton Keynes and County informing that she was the first Muslim lady to become High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire. She read a verse from the Quran emphasising that different cultures have more in common than what divides us.

The High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Bav Shah who has a longstanding connection with Inner Wheel through his mother, thanked members for the support given to the local community and to local, national and international charities and presented the District Chairman with a Certificate in recognition of the great and valuable service given over so many years.

40th Anniversary Cake

The award also recognises the appreciation of the residents and people of Bedfordshire for activity and contribution in enhancing the lives of the community.

The Club Presidents from Hertford the oldest club, and Harpenden Village the youngest club in District were asked to cut the beautifully decorated cake made especially for the occasion by our creative District Chairman Issy Wilkinson before we enjoyed refreshments of scones with clotted cream and jam, before sampling the delicious birthday cake; what a treat.

The High Sheriff of Hertfordshire Annie Brewster informed us that her ‘Theme’ for this year is ‘Sport for Good’ and she expressed particular interest in the Inner Wheel Walking Groups and in becoming involved herself.

Our Key Speaker Captain Maryla (Millie) Ingham was an inspiration and captivated us with her fascinating stories about life in the Royal Navy. She became the first woman to command a major ship unit in the Royal Navy when she took charge of HMS Protector, an Ice Patrol Ship, in April 2022.

High Sheriffs of Beds, Herts & Bucks with D26 Executive

As some of the marine charts date back to the time of Captain Cook the crew were making new marine charts to aid ships tracking their way through the ice. Updated charts are becoming crucial as more cruise ships visit the Antarctica because the outdated charts could cause serious accidents, particularly as more and more gaps are opening up due to melting ice.

A cheque for the RN Marine Charity was presented to her at the end of her presentation.

The morning raffle raised nearly £400 for the District’s Midwifery Bursary and the lucky person on each table who had a birthday nearest the date was able to take away a beautiful flower arrangement.

A truly memorable and happy time was had by all.

Inner Wheel is one of the largest and oldest international women’s voluntary organisations in the world with enthusiastic, energetic, and friendly ordinary women doing extraordinary things, who meet regularly for friendship and service.