Inspire Eid draws in 50,000 people after location move

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This weekend saw another successful Inspire Eid event at the new location of Stockwood Park, with an estimated 50,000 people attending the UK’s most affordable Eid event.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspire Eid offers everyone the opportunity to not only celebrate Eid, but to have an accessible and affordable day out with fairground rides at just £1 and £2, worldwide cuisine and a bazaar.

As well as the move in location, event organisers created a partnership with the Discovery Centre, which was home to affordable food, activities for children and Creative Roots, a project around Islamic art in partnership with Revoluton Arts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspire Eid would not have been possible without its headline sponsor, Luton Rising, and Barnfield College, whose support allowed the event to stay affordable for all.

Hamzah Khan performing at Inspire Eid

Many attendees praised the organisers, Inspire FM, for the tireless work in making the community event possible.

One man said: “I just wanted to say a huge, heartfelt thank you to everyone involved in putting on what was an epic and fun-filled festival at Stockwood Park. I was genuinely excited about this event, so much so that I invited my family from Surrey to come and spend the day with us in Luton and we had a truly wonderful time.

“The weather was perfect, but more importantly, what really stood out to me was how the entire event felt inclusive, exclusive, and affordable, a rare and beautiful combination. Nobody felt left out, and that sense of belonging made all the difference.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Considering how many people the event catered for, it was a huge success. The town is blessed to have such a dedicated team.”

Volunteers enjoying Inspire Eid

While another said: “It was a fantastic day out with the family. The prices are amazing! Kids had a great time. Queues were quicker.”

Inspire FM Station Manager, Mohammed Tariq was pleased with the success of the event and welcomes any feedback from those who attended.

He said: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who joined us for Inspire Eid at Stockwood Park this weekend. The event was a great success, made possible by the dedication of our Inspire FM team, incredible volunteers, and the generous support of our headline sponsor, Luton Rising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hosting at a new location was a learning experience, and we acknowledge challenges like parking and queues. We truly value your feedback to help us improve and make the next Inspire Eid even better.”

Those wanting to provide feedback about Inspire Eid, can do so on this link: https://bit.ly/3VMKWZJ

​