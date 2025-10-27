Introducing our Luton Youth Awards 2025 winners: Inaugural ceremony celebrates fifteen categories of youth excellence

Held at the Grand Royale on Friday, October 24th, the highly praised ceremony vibrantly celebrated fifteen categories of youth achievement across community leadership, the arts, and academic excellence.

The event, hosted by 15-year-old Hamza Naeem, drew hundreds of attendees, including high-profile guests such as DL Gurch Randhawa, High Sheriff of Bedfordshire Camilla King, and Deputy Mayor of Luton Shahanara Nasir. Finalists were honoured across all categories, culminating in a powerful moment as Ali Bayanoni was named the overall 'Young Leader of the Year'. Ali was celebrated not only for his exceptional work establishing a vital peer mentoring network across local schools, but also for his wider commitment as a role model, advocate, and Member of the Youth Parliament for Luton North. The entire event’s success was largely driven by the dedicated Young Organising Team comprising Francis Kwesi, Hanan Bayanoni, Maleehah Liaquat, Nawal Fatima, Shihab Marey, and Zoubair Aouam.

The event was immediately hailed by the educational community as an essential platform.

Mr. Mumin Humayun, Head Teacher at Stockwood Park Academy, stated, “This initiative is exactly what our town requires. While it’s easy for media to focus on negative stories, the Luton Youth Awards provides an essential, powerful platform to showcase the resilience and incredible potential of our students. We are immensely proud of all the young people who stood up and made their positive impact visible.”

Winner Ali Bayanoni echoed the excitement, urging peers to take action.

Ali Bayanoni said, “It feels incredible to be recognised, but this award belongs to everyone who supports youth initiatives in Luton. When young people are given a platform and the belief that their ideas matter, amazing things happen. I hope this encourages more of my peers to step up and realize the massive impact they can have in their own neighbourhoods.”

Winners Spotlight: Luton Youth Awards 2025

Student of the Year: Maya Voller (Sponsored by Chiltern Learning Trust)

(Sponsored by Chiltern Learning Trust) Sports Person of the Year: Muhammed Hasnain Shah (Sponsored by Farley Community Group)

(Sponsored by Farley Community Group) Arts & Culture Award: Amira Maria (Sponsored by Empowering Education)

(Sponsored by Empowering Education) STEAM Personality of the Year: Shifa Memon (Sponsored by Barnfield College)

(Sponsored by Barnfield College) Fundraiser of the Year: Anniyah Khan (Sponsored by Next Generation Scheme)

(Sponsored by Next Generation Scheme) Entrepreneur of the Year: James Anderson (Sponsored by Hannah Solicitors)

(Sponsored by Hannah Solicitors) Innovative Young Person of the Year: Wajahat Nawaz (Sponsored by Luton Sixth Form College)

(Sponsored by Luton Sixth Form College) Young Carer of the Year: Zarah Ayesha (Sponsored by Luton Allstars FC)

(Sponsored by Luton Allstars FC) Wellbeing Award: Freddi Benger Stevenson (Sponsored by Atrumed Healthcare)

(Sponsored by Atrumed Healthcare) Inspirational Persons of the Year (Joint Winners): Rayyan Hussain & Yousaf Mohammed (Sponsored by AK Windows)

(Sponsored by AK Windows) Outstanding Contribution to the Community: Yunus Koyes (Sponsored by Inspire FM)

(Sponsored by Inspire FM) Youth Project of the Year: Tokko Youth Hub (Sponsored by Higher Ground)

(Sponsored by Higher Ground) Youth Activist of the Year: Aisha Naushahi Hasan (Sponsored by Liberty Law Solicitors)

(Sponsored by Liberty Law Solicitors) Young Influencer of the Year: Sumayah Shafiq (Supported by Tokko Youth Hub)

(Supported by Tokko Youth Hub) Young Leader of the Year:Ali Bayanoni (Sponsored by Advantage Schools)

Building on this successful foundation, the Next Generation Scheme and the Luton Youth Awards Team are already mobilising for the 2026 annual awards. This vital collaborative effort relies on the generous support of the local council, community groups, and businesses. To help grow the platform and recognise even more youth excellence, the team is actively seeking passionate new members to join the organising committee.

Get Involved in the 2026 Awards:

Pledge Form for businesses and organisations to provide opportunities to young people: https://form.jotform.com/252853131859059

Opportunities Registration for young people aged 13-19 to sign up: https://form.jotform.com/252853828333059

About the Luton Youth Awards The Luton Youth Awards is an annual event, organised by the Next Generation Scheme and spearheaded by the Luton Youth Awards Team. It is dedicated to recognising and celebrating the achievements of young people aged 13-19 who live, work, or study in Luton. The awards seek to inspire future generations by showcasing positive youth role models and community contributions.

