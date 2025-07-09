Investing in young people can save taxpayers millions, says mentoring charity

A new report launched at the House of Commons this week reveals that every £1 invested in the Caudwell Youth mentoring programme is delivering more than £6.05 in savings in reduced crime and public services spending.

Now, the Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire-based charity is calling for its findings to be used as evidence to justify increased investment nationally in young people, which it says could deliver millions in savings for the Government.

At the launch of its report, entitled 'Getting Ahead of the Curve,' Caudwell Youth also issued an appeal for more mentors to come forward and volunteer to support its vital, life-changing work in Luton, Milton Keynes and Slough.

Entrepreneur and philanthropist John Caudwell, the Founder of Caudwell Youth, said:

Caudwell Youth founder, entrepreneur and philanthropist John Caudwell with Stephanie Peacock, the Government Minister for Sport, Media, Civil Society and Youth, at the House of Commons this week.

"Caudwell Youth works with young people who are facing serious challenges and often in crisis, struggling with mental health and substance misuse and at risk of exploitation or being lured into offending. Often, they are failed by a system that kicks in too late when things have already gone wrong.

"With the right support, provided by our trained staff and mentors, we are changing lives by developing confidence, trust and purpose, and providing previously excluded young people with a pathway back into education, employment and training.

"Caudwell Youth is now seeking more volunteer mentors to step forward and support expanding this absolutely vital and life changing work, which is not just personally rewarding but also creates a ripple effect delivering considerable societal and economic benefits evidenced by the impact assessment report we are launching.”

The independent impact assessment, commissioned by Caudwell Youth and conducted by Development Economics, found that the charity’s mentoring programme in areas including Luton, Milton Keynes, Slough, Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire significantly reduces demand on public services by tackling the root causes of youth crime, mental health, and disengagement from education, employment or training.

Milton Keynes Central MP Emily Darlington with John Caudwell at the launch of Caudwell Youth's 'Getting Ahead of the Curve' Report at the House of Commons

Founded in 2022, Caudwell Youth supports 11 to 24-year-olds who face serious challenges – from poor mental health and substance misuse to risk of exploitation or offending. With a team of trained staff and volunteers, the programme matches each young person with a mentor for up to 18 months, helping them build confidence, trust, and purpose.

Amanda Batten, CEO of Caudwell Youth said:

"Our youth-led support work really does change the lives of young people at risk of falling between cracks in current public service provision. I would welcome more applications from potential mentors who want to help change young people's lives for the better.

"You don’t need to be a youth worker or therapist, just someone who can listen, commit a little time each week, and show up for a young person who might never have had that before.”

The Getting Ahead of the Curve report is available from the Caudwell Youth website and reveals:

- 85% of young people supported by Caudwell Youth face mental health challenges.

- 28% are at risk of offending or exploitation.

- 22% are not in education, employment or training (NEET).

- Mentoring helped half of NEET participants re-engage in education or training.

- 98% of those at risk of offending stopped offending while in the programme.