Investment brings fresh improvements to Dunstable town centre

Dunstable Town Council was awarded £91,000 from Central Bedfordshire Council as part of their UK Shared prosperity fund (UKSPF) funding to spend on enhancing the town centre.

The funding, which had to be used within 12 months, has given Dunstable Town Council the chance to try out some new ideas and finish off existing projects. The goal: to make the town centre more attractive, more environmentally friendly, and a better place for everyone to enjoy.

Living Pillars - These are tall planters filled with greenery, designed to bring more nature into the town and help boost biodiversity right in the middle of Dunstable.

Solar Benches - New benches have been installed that let you charge your phone using solar power – and even connect to Bluetooth while you sit and relax.

Sculpture Trail - A trail of sculptures is now in place to celebrate Dunstable’s rich history and give people something new and interesting to explore.

Art in Middle Row - Following the success of previous displays, more art has been added to brighten up the market area and make it feel lively and welcoming.

Power Units in Grove House Gardens - New permanent power supplies mean local events don’t have to rely so heavily on noisy generators – it’s better for the environment and for the people attending.

Water Refill Stations - You’ll now find places around town where you can refill your water bottle – a small but important step to help cut down on single-use plastic.

Cllr Town Mayor Louise O’Riordan said: “This funding has allowed us to take tangible steps toward creating a greener, more dynamic town centre. These projects not only improve the experience for visitors and residents today but also lay the groundwork for a more sustainable future.”

Cllr Tracey Wye, Executive Member at Central Bedfordshire Council responsible for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund said: “The UK Shared Prosperity Fund has enabled us to work with five Town Councils, one being Dunstable Town Council, to support and enhance their town centre. As a result of the Central Bedfordshire Council making this funding available, the Town Council has delivered a range of projects to improve the town centre, local community facilities and shared green spaces. I want to thank them for their hard work using the funding so impactfully.

"We hope every project delivered using the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is something that residents can enjoy and enhances the towns for this summer and beyond.”

These enhancements mark a significant step forward in the Council’s commitment to revitalising Dunstable and building a town centre that is vibrant, environmentally conscious, and ready for the future.