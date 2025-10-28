It was the finest "tuppenny-worth " in the country

In 1936 a local reporter was observing the progress of the new Cinema being built in Gordon Street ,Luton

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The enormous framework nearly touching the sky was remarkably impressive, however while mingling among the spectators he couldn't help overhearing a rather curious conversation between a couple reminiscing over the Anglo American Electric Picture Palace situated further down the street that was destroyed by fire back in October 1929.

The Old Picture Palace described as "very "Cosy " but cramped when full, the building measured just 30 ft. In width, and on the busiest of days the Matinees attracted nearly 400 people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conversation continuing spoke of the Saturday afternoon "Tuppennies" , when groups of youngsters with grubby hands and sticky fingers sat packed tight on the long benches under the long screen sharing out mixed bags of Candy and Humbugs .

Anglo American Electric Picture Palace , Gordon Street Luton Opened in 1909.

They recalled the brass rails and red plush curtains hung on brass rings screening the tinny piano from the audience , the flickering film in full flow they had to crane their necks backwards to view the elongated screen.

At the back of the hall was the operator's box reached by a vertical ladder up through a trap door in the ceiling, and at the entrance was the diminutive pay box that took our "Tuppennies" in exchange for a circular metal cheque with holes in the centre of the token, they were immediately collected by "Willy Edwards" as soon as you ventured inside and were promptly returned to his paybox prepared for the next matinee.

Saturday afternoons the queues in Gordon Street were the sights of the town, usually forming around 1.30 p.m for the doors to open at 2 o'clock, by 2.15 the young audience fidgeting and shouting urging the entertainment to begin,- Willy Edwards , a stern no- nonsense character struts down the aisle threating rapid departure on those causing such noisy outbursts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The lights went out ,the tinny piano started playing and the show began , they cheered the heroes , and hissed the villains, roars of applause greeted the band of cowboys hurrying to the rescue towards the crescendo of the performance.

Interior of the Anglo- American Electric Picture Palace ,built 1909.

The thrill over, all expressed " It was the finest Tuppenny - worth in the Country".

Recalling the Stars ,they remembered the handsome dashing Maurice Costello, gay debonair Max Linder, thin and scraggy Flora Finch and tubby Johnny Bunney who was always in trouble.

Hero cowboy was a man named Anderson , a rugged- lined face character, acting cool in the face of danger, dressed in sheep-skin trousers, wide- brimmed cowboy hat, and his long- barrelled six-shooter never failed to draw a rousing cheer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moving towards the post-war years , Charlie Chaplin appeared in one of his first custard pie comedies, doubtless many followed.

That cosy Cinema was a huge success , however on January 1st 1930, several men appeared at Luton Borough Court charged with Conspiracy to maliciously set fire to the Cinema, all were found guilty and received custodial sentences.

In December 1936 plans were approved for the for a 1, 412 seat Cinema with a 686 Circle, to be built Gordon Street Luton.

Standing before the reporter was the steel skeleton of the new Union Cinema destined to be the largest single- screen Cinema in South Bedfordshire.

However, that curious eavesdrop gave a pleasurable journey into the past.