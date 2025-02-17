Join Luton BID for The Great British Spring Clean

Luton Business Improvement District (BID) is calling on local businesses, residents, and volunteers to roll up their sleeves and join them in taking part in the Great British Spring Clean 2025 this March.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The special edition monthly Tidy Session will take place on Tuesday, March 25 from 12pm to 1pm meeting at Market Hill.

This event is part of the nationwide Great British Spring Clean, which runs from 21 March to 6 April 2025 and is the UK’s largest mass-action environmental campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, more than 400,000 bags of litter were collected by volunteers across the country. A remarkable 95 per cent of participants reported feeling they had made a difference in their local community, while 91 per cent felt part of a national movement tackling litter and environmental harm. This year, Luton BID is determined to contribute even more.

Luton BID Tidy Days

Gavin O’Brian, Chair of Luton BID, said: “We are pleased to be part of the Great British Spring Clean again this year.

“Luton BID’s Tidy Sessions have already had a great start in 2025, with our first event in the Hat District collecting 24 bags of rubbish in just one hour! Thank you to Rent Connect, Luton Point, Luton Council and ABCD who all supported despite the very wet weather!

“A litter-free environment is a healthier and more enjoyable place for everyone and while we are proud to organise these Tidy Sessions, we hope that everyone can see how easy it is to make a difference and be inspired to choose to dispose of their waste responsibly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to welcoming as many people as possible to join us on March 25 to help make Luton cleaner and greener.”

The Great British Spring Clean aims to highlight that the environment belongs to everyone. Volunteers often find ‘retro rubbish’ – waste that has been polluting our environment for decades.

Cllr James Taylor, Portfolio Holder for Regeneration and Inclusive Growth, added: “The Great British Spring Clean is a fantastic campaign, and it’s inspiring to see so many communities coming together to tackle litter and make our environment a better place.

“Litter-picking is a simple action that delivers immediate results, reducing waste and improving the spaces where we live and work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I encourage everyone to take part in Luton BID’s March Tidy Session in the town centre and make a commitment to be part of the national effort to create cleaner, greener spaces for all.”

Everyone is welcome to participate in Luton BID's monthly Tidy Sessions, including businesses, community groups, and individuals.

For details about Tidy Days planned for 2025, visit: https://lutonbid.org/2025-tidy-days/

For more information on how to get involved, visit https://lutonbid.org/ or follow us on social media.