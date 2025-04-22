Join one million others during Great Big Green Week 2025
Organisers are expecting one million people to take part this year, through in-person and online events embedded in the heart of communities, right across the country.
The theme for Great Big Green Week is ‘Let’s swap together for good’ and it celebrates all the amazing changes already happening, led by local businesses, Councils, charities and community organisations.
Events are hosted by teachers, bus drivers, sport clubs, artists, community groups, places of worship, libraries, builders. There is no limit on who can get involved.
Getting involved is easy. You can host your own event, either in person or online, to unite to swap together for good to protect and restore nature, lessen the impact of climate change, strengthen our communities, and build a future we’re proud to pass on to the next generation.
You can find out more and get involved with events that are taking place near you, via the website at https://greatbiggreenweek.com/ or @theclimatecoaliton on Instagram and Facebook or @TheCCoalition on X.