Joining forces to fight hunger: Supporting Dunstable Food Bank

Food Bank Donation from SPEEDECK Foundations

The SPEEDECK Foundations team recently volunteered at the Dunstable Food Bank, part of The Trussell Trust, where the need for basic food supplies remains critical. With 1 in 5 people in the UK living below the poverty line, services like these are a lifeline for families experiencing food insecurity and SPEEDECK were happy to support this vital service.

Our contributions included sorting donations, preparing food parcels, and delivering a trolley packed with essential items to support this invaluable cause.

Since its start in 2012, Dunstable Food Bank has provided approximately 433,000 meals, assisting over 48,000 people in crisis. This remarkable effort is driven by more than 100 dedicated volunteers who ensure that three days’ worth of balanced emergency food reaches those who need it most.

We’re proud to stand alongside a community working tirelessly to end hunger. Small contributions can create a big impact, especially during high-demand times like winter.

SPEEDECK Foundations will continue to work with this great cause throughout 2025.