Journey to Dunstable Downs by bus and enjoy a free hot drink

Have a 'Good Journey' by travelling to Dunstable Downs by bus. Simply present your valid bus ticket upon arrival and you'll be rewarded for choosing sustainable travel with a free, regular hot drink.

National Trust in Bedfordshire are working with Good Journey this year to encourage people to plan a car-free day out. Their site at Dunstable Downs can be easily visited by bus, adding to the sense of adventure.

Nat Taplin, Director of Good Journey, who are champions of car-free leisure travel in the UK, said:

‘When you go car-free you can enjoy the view, a picnic, a book or a snooze as part of the journey. You’ll get fresh air and exercise on the way to the bus or train. Plus, you’ll be helping to cut carbon and traffic and keep places special.’

View of Dunstable Downs and Whipsnade Estate

Louise Ransberry, Assistant Director for the Midlands and East of England, National Trust, said:

‘We're working with Good Journey across the Midlands and East of England to raise awareness of the benefits of car-free travel and make it easier for our visitors. Their website helps you plan your journey right from your front door to our National Trust properties, and we’ll even give you a free hot drink on arrival.

‘If just 1 in every 100 National Trust visitors arrived car-free, this could save around 500,000 car journeys every year, helping to reduce carbon emissions, congestion and air pollution. We are currently trialling this scheme at a selection of our properties, as part of the National Trust’s commitment to playing our part in tackling climate change.’

With most bus trips costing £2 (or free with a bus pass), and new routes to Dunstable Downs in place, now is the cheapest, easiest and most accessible time to try out reaching the site car-free.