Chair Montell Neufville

A new Superintendent who leads the Joint Protective Services (JPS) Command received praise to pass onto the officers he now commands.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Superintendent Kash Hussain, the new lead for the armed policing, road policing and dog units which cover Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire observed his first scrutiny panel meeting and received positive messages to pass on to his officers.

The JPS Community Scrutiny Panel, widely regarded as one of the most effective scrutiny panels in England, has commended the professionalism and conduct of police officers during its latest meeting on 6th March 2025. Chaired by Montell Neufville, a nationally recognised police ethics advisor with over two decades of experience in policing reform, the panel reviewed body-worn video footage of three officers and highlighted their exemplary handling of critical incidents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the incidents assessed involved armed officers responding to a report of a young boy suspected of carrying a gun near a local shopping area. The situation, which initially appeared highly volatile, was resolved with care and sensitivity after the officers discovered the weapon was a toy. Despite the child’s distress, the officers managed the encounter with professionalism, ensuring the safety of the public while providing reassurance to those involved.

Superintendent Kash Hussain

The JPS Scrutiny Panel, which oversees the use of force by specialist police units in Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire, uses a rigorous grading system to evaluate officer interactions with the community. Interactions are rated on a scale from green (1-3), amber (4-6), to red (7-9), with green indicating exemplary performance. All three incidents reviewed at the meeting were graded green, with the panel praising the officers for their adherence to legal and ethical standards, as well as their ability to de-escalate tense situations.

Panel Chair Montell Neufville’s Insights

Montell Neufville, who has been instrumental in shaping the panel’s framework and credibility, highlighted the importance of such scrutiny in building trust between the police and the communities they serve. “The panel’s role is not just to hold officers accountable but also to recognise and celebrate good practice,” he said. “Today’s review demonstrates how effective policing can balance public safety with compassion and professionalism.”

Montell Neufville, whose innovative PLANTER framework (Proportionate, Length of time force is used, Actions warranting force, Necessary use of force, Type of force used, Ethical, Reasonable) has been endorsed by the College of Policing, emphasised the panel’s commitment to impartiality and fairness. “Our goal is to ensure that police actions meet the highest standards of accountability and transparency,” he added.

JPS panel

A Model of Community Engagement in policing

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The JPS Community Scrutiny Panel is renowned for its diverse membership, drawing participants from all walks of life across the three counties. This diversity ensures that the panel’s assessments reflect a broad range of perspectives, enhancing its ability to provide balanced and constructive feedback.

The panel’s work has been instrumental in driving improvements in policing practices, in areas such as the use of force. By reviewing body-worn video footage and police data, the panel identifies areas for improvement while also highlighting examples of best practice that can be shared across forces.

National Recognition and Impact

The JPS Scrutiny Panel’s success has not gone unnoticed. Its innovative approaches, including the traffic light grading system for officer performance and the PLANTER framework, have been adopted by other forces across the UK. The panel’s commitment to transparency and accountability has earned it a reputation as a model for community engagement in policing.

Montell Neufville’s leadership has been pivotal in this success. Over his 20-year career, he has introduced numerous initiatives that have shaped national policing policies, earning him accolades from senior police leaders and recognition from organisations such as the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) and the College of Policing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new JPS force lead Superintendent Kash Hussain said “The scrutiny panel is vital to help us further build trust and confidence in the communities we serve. I am grateful to Montell and the panel members for their time and work in ensuring we identify and praise good practice and ensure we are accountable for our actions.“

Looking Ahead

As the JPS Scrutiny Panel continues its work, it remains committed to fostering trust and confidence in policing. By providing constructive feedback and recognising exemplary conduct, the panel plays a vital role in ensuring that police officers are equipped to serve their communities with fairness and integrity.

If you would like to join the JPS Community Scrutiny Panel please email [email protected]