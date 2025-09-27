Just over three weeks left to nominate your local hero

Our first spotlight award category is Community Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Goodman. This award seeks to recognise an individual of any age working for an organisation or studying in the town who has shown a commitment and involvement with the local community and can demonstrate excellence in business. This, in turn, enhances the image of the business community and Luton, locally or on a wider scale, or someone who has provided superior service to the community.

Luton Sixth Form College sponsors the Inspirational Female Award. This award celebrates the outstanding contributions women have made to Luton and the surrounding area. From standing up for our local community to running our most important organisations, women continue to shape our great town of Luton through their cool head: warm heart leadership.

We would love to receive nominations for women who live in our diverse and thriving community. Last year’s winner was Danya Ahmed who has made an extraordinary impact on young people in Luton's Round Green, Stopsley and Vauxhall areas through her outstanding work running youth clubs, particularly for children with SEND. Her youth club has become a safe and welcoming place for children with Autism, ADHD and other needs, with over 70% of attendees having SEND.

The third spotlight category for this week is The Leisure, Culture, and Heritage Award, generously sponsored by Active Luton, recognises individuals or organisations that have excelled in the fields of sport, arts, leisure, culture, and heritage. Whether as professionals or amateurs, these inspiring figures have left a lasting impact on our community.

Last year’s winner was Luton Library Theatre which was saved by a small community group of volunteers, the Luton Creative Community, to ensure all forms of culture and entertainment could be accessible and affordable for the people of Luton. Without their efforts, the library theatre would have been lost and they have preserved a piece of Luton's history.

To nominate a deserving individual or organisation, simply visit our website at https://loveluton.org.uk/lutonsbestawards/