Keech gets festive

With a packed programme of events this winter, Keech invites the whole community to give the gift of giving.

The days might be shorter at this time of year, but that doesn’t mean there’s any shortage of fun, thanks to Keech Hospice Care. The local charity is hosting a range of seasonal events for everyone to get involved in. Some are crazy, some creative, some cosy, and all help to raise important funds for a very worthy cause.

Here’s what Keech have going on in Luton this winter…

Keech Christmas Market

Keech Christmas Market takes place 23 and 24 November at Barnfield College

23 and 24 Nov 2024, 10am-4pm, Barnfield College, New Bedford Road, Luton

Festive feelings will be fizzing in the air at the Christmas Market, where around 50 local and independent stall holders will greet shoppers with an array of beautiful items, including artisan jewellery, foodie hampers, unique decorations and handmade arts and crafts.

The whole family is welcome. Pay on the door — no need to purchase tickets in advance. £3 for adults, £2 for concessions and under 14s go free.

Light Up A Life

People from all faiths are invited to come together to remember loved ones at Keech's Light Up A Life event on 1 December

1 Dec 2024, refreshments and stalls from 2.30pm. Ceremony 4pm-approx 5pm

Keech Hospice Care, Great Bramingham Lane, Luton

True to what has become a well-loved local tradition, Keech will once again be hosting its open-air remembrance celebration (so wrap up warm!), where people from all backgrounds and faiths are invited to come together to remember loved ones.

There’ll be music, readings, reflections and an opportunity to pause and reflect on the special people who touched our lives.

Smiley Sam and Santa Claus will be touring locations throughout Luton 1-24 December

In memory of all the people being remembered, the tree lights will be switched on — a beacon of hope and positivity shining in the night sky.

Admission is free for all. Free shuttle buses will be running from 2.30pm from Barnfield College on Enterprise Way with the last bus leaving at 3.30pm. Due to restricted capacity, please book in advance if you’d like to attend: [email protected] or 01582 707 940.

Smiley Sam

1 – 24 Dec 2024, locations throughout Luton from approx. 6pm

Listen out for the music to find Smiley Sam’s exact whereabouts!

It’s not the holidays until Smiley Sam’s out and about! Luton’s favourite land sleigh will once again be touring the streets of Luton and surrounding villages, spreading seasonal cheer to everyone he meets.

Smiley Sam brings with him bright lights, music and of course his special guest — Santa Claus!

It’s free for everyone to meet Smiley Sam and Santa, but please give as generously as you can to the merry volunteers who will be collecting donations for Keech.

Christmas Tree Recycling

Bookings open 15 Dec 2024 – 2 Jan 2025. Collections made 8-15 Jan 2025, depending on postcodes

What to do with your Christmas tree once it’s time to take down the trimmings? Keech can pick up your tree and take it away for responsible recycling — all for a suggested minimum donation of just £15 per tree.

Simply book a slot that’s convenient for you, and Keech’s team of wonderful volunteers will collect your tree and bring it back to the hospice to be made into chippings.

Collection available for LU1 – LU7 postcodes only on 8-10 Jan, and MK40, MK41, MK42, MK43 and MK45 postcodes only 13-15 Jan.

To book your slot, visit https://just-helping.org.uk/collections/